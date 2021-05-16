The 15th annual Dr. John Yelenic Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk is set for May 30 in Blairsville.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the family of a 2-year-old diabetic patient named Mia to help with medical expenses, as her family has been researching a diabetic alert dog.
Registration forms are available on the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center Facebook page, as well as at the center.
The day of the race, registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.
Those unable to race may still donate to Mia’s family at the community center or by mail at 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.
Questions? Call (724) 459-6790.