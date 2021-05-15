Richard Polenik for PMA Board

Richard J. Polenik is a 1989 graduate of Penns Manor Area High School and a 1993 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University.
“For the past 26 years I have been employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation,” Polenik said. “While serving on the Penns Manor board of directors for seven years, I have committed to provide a common sense approach to support the school administration, faculty and staff developing a strong educational experience for our students, while understanding the concerns each taxpaying community members have.”
Polenik, 50, was chosen on Jan. 2, 2014, from two candidates who filed after a write-in won the 2013 election from Region 3 (Pine Township) but chose to decline the seat.
“We’re happy now to have the vacancy filled,” then-Penns Manor Area Superintendent Thomas Kakabar said. “It’s good to have all nine members represented and have a full board back.”
Polenik then won a two-year term in November 2015 and was re-elected in 2017.
He said he feels being fiscally responsible is the key for long term success and separating wants from needs in moving the district forward.
“I encourage all community members to engage and understand the operational process in maintaining a local school district,” Polenik said. He urged district residents to “always feel free to discuss concerns and potential solutions with school board members as issues develop.”