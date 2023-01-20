Rylee Kitner pulled the River Valley Panthers out of the fire on Thursday night.
With her team struggling offensively, Kitner, a junior guard/forward, scored 17 points on the strength of 11-for-15 free throw shooting in a 51-45 victory over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game at home.
Kitner was the lone dependable Panther at the line. The rest of the team went 5-for-16. Leading scorer Ava Persichetti didn’t make it to the line and scored only seven points. Abby Pynos chipped in 10.
Marion Center, which lost to River Valley by 27 points, 56-29 on Dec. 19, made only one fewer field goal than the Panthers but had its seven-game winning streak snapped by making it to the line only 16 times and converting nine chances.
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Natalie Black scored 10 points and raked in six rebounds, and Kenadee Elkin had eight points. Kaelee Elkin grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists to go with seven points, and Mya Lipsie added six rebounds.
River Valley improved to 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference. Marion Center fell to 10-7 and 6-3.
The Panthers, ranked third in District 6 Class 3A, plays another key conference game Monday at home against Portage, the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Marion Center plays host to West Shamokin on Monday.
PORTAGE 58, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 15: Portage rebounded in a big way, using its stingy defense and five 3-pointers from Ari Wozniak to pick up a commanding Heritage Conference victory at Cambria Heights.
The Mustangs bounced back from consecutive losses against Marion Center and United by limiting the Highlanders to single digits in all four quarters.
Portage, the top-ranked team in District 6 Class 2A, maintained a hefty lead throughout, including 37-11 at halftime and 43-13 at the end of the third quarter.
Wozniak added a pair of 2-point field goals and finished with a game-high 19 points. Alex Chobany followed with 12 points for the Mustangs. Jenna Burkett missed a second straight game.
Malina Gaida hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Cambria Heights with six points.
Cambria Heights (3-13, 2-7) travels to Homer-Center on Wednesday. Portage (14-3, 6-3) prepares for a pivotal conference game at River Valley on Monday.
INDIANA 50, PENN HILLS 31: Eve Fiala and Katie Kovalchick combined to score 37 points and Indiana put together a strong first half against visiting Penn Hills and won its fifth consecutive game to remain unbeaten in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 play.
Fiala carried Indiana with eight points in each of the first two quarters as the host climbed out to a 29-11 halftime lead.
Indiana edged Penn Hills 9-8 in the third quarter to up its lead to 19 points with eight minutes remaining, and Kovalchick helped shut the door on Penn Hills by scoring seven of Indiana’s 12 fourth-quarter points.
Fiala added seven points in the second half and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line to lead all scorers with 23 points. Kovalchick totaled 14 points, and Bella Antonacci drained three 3-pointers for nine points.
Hannah Pugliese and Egypt Coleman each finished with 13 points for Penn Hills (5-9, 2-5).
Indiana (11-4, 7-0) continues section play Tuesday at Kiski Area.
PENNS MANOR 53, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 36: Summer Fennell sparked Penns Manor with five 3-point field goals, and the Comets snapped a three-game slide with a non-conference road triumph over Central Mountain.
Deja Gillo scored all seven of her points to lift the Comets to an early 14-10 first-quarter lead.
Fennell came off the bench to toss in a pair of 3-pointers in each of the second and third quarters, helping the Comets move from an eight-point halftime lead to a 13-point advantage after three quarters.
“It was a great team win on the road,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “The girls did a great job moving the basketball and making the extra pass against the zone. Summer Fennell stepped up and knocked down shots when she got the opportunities.”
Alyssa Altemus scored seven points over the final eight minutes to prevent Central Mountain from any plans of a comeback.
The Comets used contributions from multiple players, including Fennell, who finished with 15 points to lead the Comets offense. Sarah Stiteler posted 12 points, and Altemus registered 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Gillo collected eight rebounds, dished out eight assists and came up with five steals, and Allie Mumau had 10 boards.
Taylor Doyle scored 16 points to lead Central Mountain (3-10).
Penns Manor (11-5, 5-3) travels to Purchase Line on Wednesday.
PURCHASE LINE 57, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 36: Purchase Line used three 14-point quarters to propel past Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Red Dragons led 29-14 at halftime and outscored the Colts 28-24 in the second half.
Jianna Hopkins posted 17 points on the back of seven field goals and a pair of free throws to lead Purchase Line. Anna Layden also landed in double figures with 13 points.
The Red Dragons struggled at the free throw line, making 7 of 22 attempts.
Liv Yahner connected on three 3-point field goals and scored 15 points for Northern Cambria.
The Colts (2-11, 0-8) welcome West Branch today. Purchase Line (5-9, 2-6) plays host to Harmony on Tuesday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 28, CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 25: Katelyn Shank notched a double-double as Calvary Baptist held off a fourth-quarter push by Christian Life Academy for its 10th straight victory.
The Patriots led 20-14 at halftime and extended it to 26-16 after the third quarter before Christian Life took a 9-2 final frame.
Shank posted 10 rebounds and 10 steals, while Rebekah Morrow scored 12 points. Sarah Covato came down with 10 boards to go with four points, and Mikayla Mortimer led the Patriots in rebounds with 12. Alyse Smith chipped in eight points, and Maggie Murray netted four.
Calvary Baptist (10-0) visits Mount Carmel on Tuesday.
BOYS
SUMMIT ACADEMY 75, APOLLO-RIDGE 23: Elijah Adams poured in 24 points as Summit Academy routed Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Knights led 51-7 at halftime and outscored the Vikings 24-16 the rest of the way.
Michael Grant and Owen Crawford netted two 3-point field goals apiece for six points to lead Apollo-Ridge.
Adams posted 22 points and four 3s in the first half, and Tryone Bibbs scored 18 points for Summit Academy (7-4).
Apollo-Ridge (1-15) welcomes Valley today for a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
CALVARY BAPTIST 40, CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 34: Calvary Baptist overcame a slow start to stage a second-half comeback against visiting Christian Life Academy for a 10th straight win.
Christian Life led by two points at halftime, 17-15, but Calvary Baptist’s Noah Meckley scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in a 25-17 second half to grab the victory.
The senior added nine rebounds and three steals, while Joey Apjok grabbed nine boards to go with five points. Luke Sarra chipped in seven points for the Patriots.
Calvary Baptist went 5-for-8 from the free throw line, while not allowing Christian Life to step to the line.
Daniel Sorensen netted 18 points for Christian Life.
Calvary Baptist plays at Mount Carmel Christian in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.