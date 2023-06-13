Riziki Cafe, located inside the Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, raises funds for a different charity each month. In May, the employees raised money for Keystone Family Alliance, the Indiana chapter. Keystone bridges the gap between the desperate needs in the child welfare system and Pennsylvania churches.
By engineering wraparound Care Communities, Keystone provides tangible support, prayer, resources and aid resulting in foster families who are involved longer and stronger. Riziki Cafe employees donate 100 percent of their tips and sales of their homemade sugar cookies to the charity of the month. In May, Riziki raised $1,890 for Keystone Family Alliance. The cafe is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 398 Airport Road in White Township. More information can be found at www.rizikicafe.com.
