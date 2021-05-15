Robert Packer for PMA Board

When Robert R. Packer resigned on March 11 from the Penns Manor Area School District’s Board of Directors because of his move from Clymer to Cherryhill Township, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston thanked him for his service — and said Packer helped bring $1 million into the district over the past 10 years.
“As a former graduate of Penns Manor, I am first and foremost concerned about ensuring that our students get a quality education in a safe environment,” Packer, 66, said. After high school, Packer earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in industrial relations with an emphasis in labor law from St. Francis University.
“I have 30 years of public education experience serving our district,” Packer said.
“For a small school, Penns Manor offers more programs and classes than other schools our size,” Packer said in his online rèsumè. “We are one of the few remaining schools that still offer non-mandatory classes like Industrial Technology, Consumer Science, Art, and (Vocational Agriculture).”
The latter program is a rarity and, Packer noted, “a lot of our Vo Ag costs are offset with tuition students from Black Lick, United, Purchase Line, Blairsville, and Saltsburg.”
He also said he values extracurricular activity, as well as the music and fine arts programs at Penns Manor.
Additionally, Packer listed challenges facing Penns Manor Area and other public schools, including charter school tuition payments that have grown to over $600,000 a year, what he sees as “inadequate special education funding” from Harrisburg and the need to put 36 percent of every dollar paid in wages toward the state’s pension plan.
Beyond the school board, a resume found at https://shoplocal.clickfunnels.com/robert lists Packer as chairman of the board for MBG Insurance Co. in Huntingdon, vice chairman of the board of Marion Center Bank in Indiana, and as a former member of the Blair County Community Foundation and Clymer Borough Municipal Authority.
“I bring leadership, experience and a passion for continuing the district’s success,” Packer said.
The former school board president said he also was instrumental in developing the Penns Manor Foundation and the establishment of an EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) program.
“We are one of the only public schools taking tuition students,” Packer said. “To date, our foundation has been successful in generating over $1 million. These grants and donations have lessened the tax burden to our residents.”
Packer filed on both party ballots for Region 2.