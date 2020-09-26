Robert Williams

Robert M. Williams said he always wanted to help the people around him and be a positive presence.
“To that end I became involved in each of the communities I lived in,” said this native Californian, transplanted in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, to be close to family members in the Pittsburgh area.
An example from New York led him to run in the 15th District as a Democrat.
“Rural America needs a voice, a representative, leadership,” Williams said. “The status quo of spending a lifetime in Congress living off the backs of the taxpayers has to end. Watching a junior member like AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) make a splash on the national stage and speak for those who felt that they had lost their voice or had no voice at all was and is inspirational.”
Williams said he believes in the voters of the 15th District.
“I believe in rural America and the dying industries,” he said. “Industries that can have life breathed back into them, if they only had a representative fighting for them. Because there are no term limits, there is no incentive for the representatives in Congress to work together to accomplish the business of the people. Hopefully the voters in the 15th District realize the party doesn’t matter, what does matter is that they have someone in Congress looking out for their interests and the interests of the community.”
He sees a region that does not conform to urban America.
“We love to hunt, which means we love our guns and unless you’re a whole lot of country you just won’t get it,” he said. “When I was a Californian living in the city, I didn’t get it. Now going into my third deer season I get the excitement of understanding taking your 6-year-old hunting with the rest of the family.”
It also means “understanding what makes logging a good thing, coal production a positive and (keeps) railroads running. We need someone who gets the citizens, someone who loves the Constitution and will protect the rights of the people who run around with the Confederate flag, and explain those people to urban America.”
He said key issues include jobs and keeping alive boroughs and townships in the district.
“If the next congressional representative doesn’t fight for the railroad, coal and logging industries then there will not be a 15th Congressional District in the future,” Williams said. “There will be ghost towns, dilapidated homes, roads that crumble as they are driven over and the whisper in the wind of the lives and livelihoods that have been lost.”
Williams said issues are the same throughout the district.
“We need to create well-paying jobs, create a new dynamic infrastructure and bring new blood into the area with new jobs,” he said. “The congressional representative must encourage new businesses into the area, revitalization of the communities and bring national attention to (Indiana University of Pennsylvania).”
Williams was born in Fresno, Calif., the fourth of the five children of Dr. Harold Williams and Beverly Williams.
“As a child I felt that I had it all, being brought up in a nuclear family,” he recalled. “Mother was a stay-at-home mom and in my world it was a village that raised all of the children in the neighborhood. My parents raised us to have respect for our elders and authority; to say ‘yes, sir’ and ‘yes, ma’am.’ To remove our hats when we went indoors and to always wear socks with our shoes.
“Honesty wasn’t the best policy, it was the only policy and if you got caught lying, (which I always did), there were immediate consequences for your actions,” he went on. “I wish there was glamour in my life but being a regular child was what I aspired for. I had three overachieving brothers all competing against one another; my desire was to skate by on their coattails, and I did pretty well at that until my sophomore year in high school and joined the forensics team and excelled.”
That continued through junior college to San Diego State, “where on the national collegiate stage I realized I was just mediocre.”
His family gave him new direction.
“College was something that I just didn’t have a great deal of love for, so when my mother got sick, I used her illness as an excuse to drop out of school and look after her,” he said. “After looking for myself (I became lost after the Gary Hart disappointment), I signed up for a community (emergency medical technician) program. I again found a niche for myself and excelled. For over 25 years I worked in EMS, (going) from being an EMT to running a multimillion dollar company.”
He took as many classes as possible, “wanting to be the best EMT I could possibly be.” He became an educator for the emergency medical service community through the National Association of EMS Educators.
Other classes led him to ordained ministry, as associate pastor of a small congregation in Anaheim, Calif., where he officiated at many weddings. After a Valentine’s Day wedding on a local news program, Williams said, “I became affectionately known as ‘Pastor Rob.’”
Ministry led to mentorship, and parenthood.
“I joined Cottonwood Church in Los Alamitos, and volunteered on the church’s first aid team,” Williams recalled. “I did many events for the church and acted as ‘nurse’ at a majority of the church summer/winter camps. Through the years acting in this capacity I had a group of young ladies that bonded with me.
“I started mentoring them and taking them to midweek services. Being latchkey kids, the parents appreciated someone from church looking after their children when they were working. And as the weeks turned into years we became a family: Jenisea Haro, 19; Julia Alvarado, 20; Abigail Tauscher, 14; Ramona Ornelias, 19; Victoria Boswell, 19; Meghan Fleenor, 19; (and) McKayla Welty 20. These young ladies are my world and in my will.”
While in Anaheim, he ran unsuccessfully for city council and mayor.
“When I moved to Burnside Township the election cycle had already begun, and not knowing anything about the local landscape ran as a ‘write-in’ for the township council,” he said. “That was a dismal failure, but it opened the door for the Democratic Party to look at me.”
COVID-19 “cannot and should not be what we blame everything on,” he said. “Doctors are now using technology to see patients saving consumers money on paying for rides to their offices. Where there’s a will there’s a way. Working within the rules is what we all need to do, finding new safer ways to do things, just shows what we can do with our local economy if we have the desire to do so.”
As he’s not running for state office, he did not discuss Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response, but said the national response is a dismal failure.
“Everyone is so busy covering their backsides that they won’t take a stance for their constituents,” Williams said. “We need to go back to basics and start from scratch with educating the public; teaching points not talking points; and have our leaders all on the same page.”