Ronald J. Larch, 54, calls himself “the voice for the taxpayer, as well as the students,” adding, “I have never voted for a tax increase.”
He also has cast lone no votes on other occasions, including Aug. 8, 2019, when he voted against extending the contract of Superintendent Daren K. Johnston to a four-year period that would begin in January 2020.
He was first elected to the Penns Manor Area School District’s Board of Directors in 2017, but has lived in the district with his wife Dawn for 22 years.
“I have businesses and worked in the Penns Manor area for 35 years,” Larch said. “I have three children who all have attended Penns Manor district.”
With all the challenges facing public education today, Larch said, he asks himself two questions when making a decision.
“Number one, how will the decision affect the students?” he asked. “The second question I ask is, how will this affect the taxpayers?”
In 2017, Larch defeated Paul J. Boston and Jimmy Smith in the primary election and was unopposed in the fall. Boston was named to the board in 2018 when Joette Dudeck resigned.
Larch’s bid for the Penns Manor Area school board wasn’t his first campaign. In 2016 he briefly sought the Republican nomination for state House in the 62nd District, but withdrew when then-House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, chose to run for what wound up to be his final term.
Before that, he was a talk show host in 2008 and 2009 for WCCS-1160.
He also is owner of Lug It To Larch’s Self Storage, which began in 1991 in Mahaffey and today has seven locations in three counties.
Larch filed for the Republican nomination for a Region 2 school board seat.