St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Saltsburg is celebrating its 175th anniversary on Sept. 25.
For months, Chuck Colson and a few locals have donated their time and resources to cleaning out the church in preparation for the anniversary.
The anniversary Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 with Bishop Larry J. Kulick presiding, the Rev. John Harold and Deacon Craig Gilbert. All are welcome to attend the Mass. A catered lunch in the social hall will follow and tickets must be purchased in advance.
That same day, the original church will be open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m., with artifacts, photographs, news clippings and other such memorabilia on display.
Colson, a member of the Saltsburg Historical Society, has been overseeing this restoration project for months. It’s no small feat, considering the church had been treated as a storage unit since 1960 and was full to the brim with decades of stuff.
In addition to cleaning up the building, brothers-in-law Angelo Di Lascio and Albert Eckenrode have been working to build a replica of the church’s original altar, which will be on display in time for the anniversary festivities.
“It’s all about preserving the church at this point, not necessarily restoring,” Colson said. “Preserving is the key.”
Although the original church is small, measuring 40 feet by 35 feet, it bears a large history. Still standing to this day, 175 years after its construction in 1847, St. Matthew’s Church could not have happened without two key players: Fr. Boniface Wimmer and John Martin.
Fr. Boniface Wimmer arrived in the United States in 1846 from the Abbey of Monte Cassino. He founded the St. Vincent of Archabbey in Latrobe, and in addition to his duties there, he would travel the surrounding area on horseback to attend to the scattered Catholic families and settlements. Saltsburg was one such place he made a habit of visiting while on the way to Indiana. He saw the need for the Catholics of the small mining town to have their own building. And so the construction of St. Matthew’s Church began.
According to local historians, the plot of land was donated by Mathias Rombach and his wife Mary for just $1 in 1847. Local man John Martin, an Irish immigrant and skilled stonemason, was the builder. However, Martin’s involvement in the process was not strictly business.
Martin’s father, Peter, fled Enniskillen, Ireland, with his young son John in 1832, after facing persecution for inflammatory articles he’d written which advocated for the independence of Ireland. A tumultuous and stormy six-week journey by ship landed the father and son in Quebec, Canada. Peter had grown deathly ill with cholera on the ship. If not for the gracious care provided by the Sisters of Charity of Quebec, Peter Martin would not have survived.
Years later, John Martin, aged 27, built St. Matthew’s church to repay the Catholic faith (specifically the Sisters) for their kindness in a time of need. Although John Martin did not attend the church in his adulthood, his father is buried there. The gravestone stands in the grass behind the church, directly in line with the altar.
In the 114 years that the church building was used, more than 75 priests served the parishioners, 1,146 baptisms were recorded, 290 marriages blessed and 782 parishioners laid to rest. The last couple to be married in the original church was Thomas and Florence Marafka, of Saltsburg, on July 9, 1960.
Towards the end of the building’s tenure, the church congregation had grown too large for the facility.
“It was to the point that if you didn’t get to the church early, you had to stand in the back or even stand outside,” said Colson. “A larger building was needed.”
After years of preparation, anticipation and construction, the first Mass was held in the new St. Matthew’s church building on Nov. 6, 1960. The new church building is a direct replica of a church in Hyde Park. The blueprints were donated during the building process.
Chuck Colson was married in the new church in 1993 and converted to Catholicism. He did not always consider himself a historian, but several years ago he became fascinated with his own family’s genealogy, and his historical curiosities spread to the Saltsburg area. He considers himself a Saltsburg historian.
“I’m just preserving history,” he said. “It’s a worthwhile thing to do for my church. St. Matthew’s has a large amount of historical significance. If I can help save just a little bit of history, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
On the day of the anniversary festivities, Colson will have 100 free copies of a book he’s written about the history of St. Matthew’s available to members of the church only. There will also be a commemorative 175th anniversary light catcher/ornament available for $10 while supplies last.
