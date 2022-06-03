The Len and Julie Rado family, of Homer City, awarded scholarships to graduating Homer-Center High School seniors Sophia Eastman and Alysa George on May 23 at Homer-Center High School’s annual awards night program.
The awards of $2,125 from the Jonathan Rado Memorial Scholarship Fund were sustained by the foundation’s 2021 golf tournament.
The fund has awarded $30,450 in the 10-year history of the tournament.
Eastman will attend Smith College, where she will major in biochemistry.
Her career goal is to become a family physician.
George has enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and will major in early education/special education.
She plans to become a special education teacher, perhaps in a prison system.
The 2022 Jonathan Rado Memorial Golf Tournament, to raise funds for the 2023 scholarships, is scheduled for July 16 at Meadow Lane Golf Course in White Township.