The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position.

Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, and candidates are cross-filed.

Democratic votes appear first, following by Republican votes.

APOLLO-RIDGE

• At large (4)

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

• Region III

BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG

• Region I

Rick Harper, 369,/529

• Region II

George R. Boros, 137/279

Jessica Clawson, 162/305

• Region III (2)

Nathan Baird, 109/145

Melanie Cribbs Pantalone, 137/200 HARMONY

• At large

• Region I

HOMER-CENTER

• At large (4)

Michael Bertig, 525/464

Misty D. Hunt, 452/338

Vicki L. Smith, 399/378

INDIANA

• At large (4)

Barbara Barker, 1,011/1,012

Jim Shaffer, 527/1,591

Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, 1,185/1,765

Sue Rieg, 1,029/954

Bradley Kapp, 442/512

Diane Antonacci, 738/927

Doug Steve, 670/1,177

Thomas R. Harley, 858/1,828

Elizabeth Cook, 827/805

Justin Reese, 741/813

MARION CENTER

• Region 1

Charles S. Beatty Jr., 97/465

• Region II

Tony J. Moretti, 168/627

• Region III (2)

Dwight E. Farmery, 135/416

Charles Glasser, 135/406

PENNS MANOR

• Region I

• Region II

Ronald J. Larch, R, 213

Robert R. Packer, 121/268

• Region III (2)

Nicholas S. Hanson, 40/41

Kacy Crowley, 54/84

Richard J. Polenik, R, 105

Tammy Dalton, 103/135

PURCHASE LINE

• At large (4)

E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, 154/429

Michele Buterbaugh, 202/490

Michael J. Moyer, 205/520

Scott Gearhart, 185/513

• Two-year term

Sandra L. Fyock, 250/632

UNITED

• Region I

• Region II (2)

Eric Matava, 142/212

Shaun R. McGinnis, 111/173