The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position.
Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, and candidates are cross-filed.
Democratic votes appear first, following by Republican votes.
APOLLO-RIDGE
• At large (4)
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
• Region III
BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG
• Region I
Rick Harper, 369,/529
• Region II
George R. Boros, 137/279
Jessica Clawson, 162/305
• Region III (2)
Nathan Baird, 109/145
Melanie Cribbs Pantalone, 137/200 HARMONY
• At large
• Region I
HOMER-CENTER
• At large (4)
Michael Bertig, 525/464
Misty D. Hunt, 452/338
Vicki L. Smith, 399/378
INDIANA
• At large (4)
Barbara Barker, 1,011/1,012
Jim Shaffer, 527/1,591
Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, 1,185/1,765
Sue Rieg, 1,029/954
Bradley Kapp, 442/512
Diane Antonacci, 738/927
Doug Steve, 670/1,177
Thomas R. Harley, 858/1,828
Elizabeth Cook, 827/805
Justin Reese, 741/813
MARION CENTER
• Region 1
Charles S. Beatty Jr., 97/465
• Region II
Tony J. Moretti, 168/627
• Region III (2)
Dwight E. Farmery, 135/416
Charles Glasser, 135/406
PENNS MANOR
• Region I
• Region II
Ronald J. Larch, R, 213
Robert R. Packer, 121/268
• Region III (2)
Nicholas S. Hanson, 40/41
Kacy Crowley, 54/84
Richard J. Polenik, R, 105
Tammy Dalton, 103/135
PURCHASE LINE
• At large (4)
E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, 154/429
Michele Buterbaugh, 202/490
Michael J. Moyer, 205/520
Scott Gearhart, 185/513
• Two-year term
Sandra L. Fyock, 250/632
UNITED
• Region I
• Region II (2)
Eric Matava, 142/212
Shaun R. McGinnis, 111/173