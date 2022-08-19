Golf courses with large memberships do not have scrambles, simply because they disrupt the weekend plans of the members.
Some courses rely on corporate outings where companies pay for the whole shebang as a reward to their employees. These also disrupt, but have guaranteed profits. Hence.
I have participated in five or six scrambles every year. So let’s say more than 200. There are two-man scrambles, three-man scrambles, mostly four-man scrambles.
I am going to tell you about one three-man scramble, and the one that’s the most fun, a five-man scramble.
There was — and maybe still is — a golf course about 10 miles from Clarion called Hi Level. We dubbed it “Scrambles R Us.”
Hi Level Golf Course is a unique place. The par 4s are short, 280 to 320 yards. Birdie territory. The par 3s are hard, 185 to 215 yards. They will slow you down. Then there are two par 6s over 600 yards, but you can make eagles. Sometimes in late September, early October, they change the shortest one to a par 5. Still lots of birdies, but fewer eagles.
The first time we entered a five-man scramble, we won. We had four players you’d like to have in a scramble: two long hitters, one good iron player from 100 yards and a good chipper. We needed to find a player at least as good as we were, preferably better than us.
Jim, our buddy from DuBois whom I’ve mentioned several times in these stories, had a friend who was the golf coach at one of the largest high schools in the Pittsburgh area. Jim called to see if he was interested. It’s a long drive to Hi Level, but he thought it would be fun to spend a day with his friend Jim.
What a blast! We had 16 birdies and two eagles, 20 under par, We won by two strokes. After that, we had a nice smorgasbord, and it was mentioned that the pros can have just a two-man scramble that can sometimes score 15 under. That was the last time we won — we did not have the coach — although we tried a half-dozen times.
We also had another great day at Hi Level, but a different result: A three-man scramble, two teams playing together, DuBois Jim, Charlie (also mentioned before), and me. We had not met the other team. They keep our score, we keep theirs. Our biorhythms are sky high, and even the other team started rooting for us to keep going.
We finished 15 under, they finished 8 under, and were very happy with their performance. We were sure we would win. To paraphrase Lee Corso: not so fast, Bunky! Another team from Clarion University was — drum roll, please — 15 under. We must have a playoff!
We start off to No. 1. Everyone still there jumps into their carts to follow us — a veritable armada. We both birdie the short No. 1, par 4. No. 2 is about the same yardage, but downhill. One of us actually drives over the green, both teams easy chips … second birdie.
No. 3 is a long par 3 at 215 yards. One of the college players hits about a 3-foot easy birdie. Charlie, our best iron player, puts us 9 feet away. We want Charlie to go for the birdie. He misses. We still have two putts, and we need only one. Bam! Birdie.
No. 4 is a very hard par 3, 185 yards with the green slanting toward the tee. Again, Charlie putts in a great shot left of the pin, 12 feet. Clarion hits, straight at the flag, just about the same distance below the hole. The group decides that we are away. We all three miss this tough breaking putt (pity-party coming).
Clarion’s first putter slams that uphill putt home for the win. What a fun day!