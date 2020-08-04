The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies conducted 18 inmate transports requiring 51 man-hours, and provided 235.5 man-hours of court security and 1,628 man-hours of facility security during July.
Deputies screened 6,825 visitors to the courthouse, 817 visitors to Children and Youth Services and 692 visitors to the county’s Domestic Relations Section.
Also, the sheriff’s office said, there was one civil process, 30 protection-from-abuse orders served and one firearm dealer license and 346 firearm permits issued. There were 39 bench warrants served, four criminal complaints filed, one non-traffic and eight traffic citations issued, and seven traffic warnings given.
Additionally, sheriff’s deput-ies provided 10 assists to other agencies and received 21 complaints.