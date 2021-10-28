William B. Simmons may be best known, at least in some circles, for his appearances before Indiana Borough council — where he once was a member and its president — and before White Township board of supervisors on behalf of Indiana Fire Association, the regional volunteer firefighting organization.
Now, he said recently, “as we get closer to the election and people start to think about how they will vote, they start asking me ‘what made me want to do this,’” to seek the mayor’s office, as he did when George Hood resigned at the end of 2020, and as he later decided to run for the Republican nomination for the job.
“My professional years taught me to be a good ambassador to the companies that I worked for and with,” Simmons said. “The Indiana Borough mayor is one of the most recognizable public officials and he plays an important role as ambassador to the community.”
He also would have a role overseeing the Indiana Borough Police Department and working directly with Chief Justin Schawl.
“My years with the Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance have provided me with the necessary experiences in public safety,” Simmons said.
“This, then, ties right in with the police department. I have been with the Indiana Fire Association for over 40 years having been president of the association for 20 of those years. I am on the executive board of Citizens’ Ambulance, serving as treasurer.”
Simmons touts his management and leadership skills.
“Having been on the Indiana Borough council, and spending a year as its president, exposed me to many of the situations that the Indiana Borough has dealt with,” Simmons said. “Additionally, I have volunteered and worked with many other organizations throughout the Indiana community. In 2010, I was chosen as Civic Leader of the Year.”
His public service résumé includes volunteering with the Mack Foundation, being a former treasurer with The Open Door and serving with United Way of Indiana County, Red Cross and Downtown Indiana Inc. He also has been involved with the Finance Committee at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and on the Catholic Institute of the Diocese of Greensburg.
“Good communication skills and the ability to listen are important for all elected individuals, including mayor,” Simmons said.
“He needs to see and present the vision of the future of Indiana to everyone in the community and to people and organizations considering a move to Indiana.”
Most of all, Simmons said, the mayor must have integrity.
“I feel I am that leader with integrity because I can work with anyone and listen to suggestions from others,” he said. “There are difficult problems that can only be fixed with strong focus and commitment. It’s time to step up — we need a mayor with the courage, compassion and conviction to work hard for the betterment of Indiana. Having lived in Indiana all of my life, I see so much potential for our community’s future.”
Simmons has utilized his personal Facebook page, including the posting of an endorsement from another former mayor of the borough.
“His untiring devotion to the Indiana Fire (Association) has been manifested in the creation of two modern fire halls in Indiana and in White Township,” John Dee (JD) Varner wrote. “In my tenure as the Mayor of Indiana (back in the ‘90s) it was people like Bill Simmons who volunteered to serve on ‘steering committees’ that provided access to new and exciting programs for community achievements.”