Bold posts frame the Arborgate’s vaulted porte cochere and entry. This single-story Craftsman cottage offers more than 3,000 square feet of indoor living space, plus a large vaulted rear patio. A breezeway links it to a two-car garage with two large storage rooms at the back.
Natural light washes into the vaulted foyer through sidelights, a gently arched transom, and a row of windows near the top of the door. The den on the right could be a home office or third bedroom.
One large gathering space fills much of the rear. The living room’s vaulted ceiling is accented by widely spaced drop beams, and the cabinetry flanking the fireplace could house a home entertainment center.
A wide, gently arched transom crowns the sliding glass doors and Craftsman windows on both sides of the sliders. Squared posts similar to those in front support a vaulted, covered patio that’s easily accessible through those sliding doors. Back inside, double doors link the living room to a vaulted media room. The living room also flows seamlessly into a combination kitchen and bayed dining room. A six-burner cook top is built into the extended triple-angled work island. One side has a raised eating bar, and the two other sections have a lower counter with knee space below.
Just around the corner is a generously sized utility room/mud hall. Notable features here include: a roomy walk-in pantry, two broom closets with shelves, pull-down access to attic stairs, a deep sink, a bench for footgear removal and storage, a half bath and direct exterior access.
The Arborgate’s vaulted owners’ suite has a luxurious bathroom and direct access to a private patio and hot tub.
