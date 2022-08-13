I contemplated — even lost sleep — about writing any more of these fun stories, and whether — as anything being told over a span of 58 years — I had left something out.
Whenever my two brother/friends and I took up golf, we first went to a small so-called pitch and putt. It was a little nine-hole 30- 40- 50-yard layout where we could learn to use our wedge and our putter. Then we would go to a driving range. The brothers confided in me that they were taking lessons.
My driving from early on was super. I had this slice, but it was consistent, so I just aimed at the “7-pin” in my “bowling alley/fairway” and let ’er fly!
It was late summer before I mustered up enough courage to go to a regular golf course. Johnstown has a nice nine-hole course, Berkeley Hills. The pro said, “There’s a threesome out there. You can go with them.” I asked if I could get a pull cart, and we did.
I walked down to No. 1. Three Black men greeted me: Bill, Henry and John. There were great handshakes and big smiles. I said, “My name’s Gail.” Bill said, “Gail? No kidding, like Gale Sayers?” I said, “G-A-I-L.” “It was my dad’s name.” This three-minute exchange grew into a 25-year friendship that, in my younger days, was unheard of. To us, we were simply fellow golfers.
Now about my slice. My daughter said lovingly, “Are you some kind of male chauvinist? You need to tell them about how a lady helped you with your slice.”
Same golf course, not long before a lot of us moved to the course being built outside of town. The lady asked me if I was waiting on someone. I said, “No,” and she invited me to go with her. We didn’t talk much at first, after exchanging names, and used different tees. On No. 3 after we hit, she asked, “Do you always slice?” I said, “Not on purpose.”
She said, “Wait a second.” She started looking in her golf bag. She took out a little booklet and leafed through it. She read, “If you move your left hand more on the top of the club …” She showed me the picture. No. 9 runs basically the entire length alongside the main thoroughfare, and there are no screens. I only played it a half-dozen times and always aimed way left.
This time, I thought of that grip, so I moved my hand more to the top of the club — counter-clockwise. It felt awkward. It seemed to me that my slice was not as prevalent. Wishful thinking! Later, on at the driving range, it kept getting better!
When I finally started playing at the new course, I asked the pro-owner about my grip and what happened. He told me the exact remedy: My grip was not overlapping. My two crooked pinky fingers would not allow it. I just used a baseball grip. It actually worked great! I could slice the ball when I wanted to. The first thing I always did was grip the driver with my left hand on top.
I hit the straightest drives of anyone. I cannot draw the ball though.
Thanks, lady!