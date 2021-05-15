While she was being considered during the process of finding a successor to Robert R. Packer from Clymer Region 1 on the Penns Manor Area School District’s Board of Directors, 1979 PM graduate Lisa Smiley decided she would run as a write-in candidate in the May 18 primary.
“All three of my children are Penns Manor alumni and they have done very well for themselves,” Smiley, 60, said after attending Thursday’s school board voting meeting, her first since she was chosen from among three candidates on April 8.
“This school helped to build who we are today,” Smiley said.
Smiley hopes to be part of the board in a district that has an education curriculum that maintains high standards. It appears she is the only announced candidate for write-in support, in a region where no candidates filed on either party ballot.
“I would like to be a part of making sure it continues to offer the best education for all students in the area with caring and knowledgeable faculty,” Smiley said. “With the way the world is today, we need to make sure our children are well educated to go out and be all that they can be.”
Her background includes a stint at The Indiana Gazette.
“I used to crop the photos and work in the composing department here at the Gazette,” Smiley said.