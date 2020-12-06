Indiana County saw another day with record cases Saturday, with 92 more cases of COVID-19 reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The DOH reported 88 cases in the county on Friday.
The county’s total number of cases now stands at 2,893.
A total of 392 people in the county have tested positive so far in December.
The county also recorded four more coronavirus-related deaths, the DOH reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 55 (1.9 percent of all confirmed cases).
Indiana County’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to more than 50 percent.
As of Friday, infections at long-term care facilities totaled 351 (318 residents and 33 employees in 14 facilities). Twenty-two of the 55 deaths have occurred in these facilities.
A total of 13,810 people have tested negative. This means almost 1 in 5 people in Indiana County have been tested for the coronavirus.
The sharp increase mirrors what is happening across the state and nationwide, which in recent days have repeatedly seen record increases in number of cases and hospitalizations.