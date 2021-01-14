A longtime Indiana Area School District teacher has been arrested by Indiana Borough police on charges that he sexually assaulted a male over several years, beginning when the alleged victim was 13.
In a news release, Police Chief Justin Schawl said borough police worked collaboratively with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office on a case that concluded with charges filed Thursday afternoon against Patrick Joseph McKee, 60, of Indiana.
Schawl said a police investigation found that McKee met the alleged victim several years ago at a youth sports function in the borough, and over the course of several months McKee began to groom the victim and invite him back to his residence.
Police said the victim, who is now an adult, has accused McKee of sexual assault on multiple occasions. Schawl said the initial complaint was presented to the Indiana Area School District by the victim, and that IASD cooperated completely during the investigation.
Most recently he was a teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School but retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
McKee was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, who ordered him to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Haberl on Jan. 21.
The court docket for McKee did not list a defense attorney for the suspect.