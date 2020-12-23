Indiana County recorded two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 100.
That number represents 2.7 percent of all positive cases in the county.
Of the 100, 38 had been residents of personal care homes.
The county saw its first death on March 25, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the death rate stayed low for about eight months, until mid-November when fatalities totaled 20.
Since then, the county has averaged more than two deaths per day, including 59 so far in December.
Infections rose precipitously during the period as well, with 1,352 reported in November and 1,135 new cases so far this month, which is about 67 percent of all of the county’s cases to date.
Fifteen additional infections were reported countywide on Tuesday, according to the DOH, raising the case county to 3,699. The county has now logged 14,649 negative tests.
Statewide, the health department reported 7,962 more infections and 231 fatalities Tuesday, one of the state’s highest daily totals. That brings those totals to 571,551 and 14,212, respectively.
Pennsylvania’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 15.8 percent. Meanwhile, Indiana County’s seven-day positivity rate through Monday was more than double that, at 38.4 percent. The county’s positivity rate has hovered well above 30 pecent for weeks.