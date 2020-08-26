Indiana University of Pennsylvania confirmed Wednesday evening that a student tested positive for COVID-19.
“IUP has been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health of the first case of a member of the IUP campus community testing positive for COVID-19,” according to an email sent out as an emergency measure to the university community late Wednesday afternoon.
“The individual, identified as a student who resides in university housing, is self-isolating and is following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals treating this individual,” the email went on. “This student has been self-isolating for several days and has not been physically present in any classes.”
According to a “COVID-19 Dashboard” on IUP’s website, there are 169 isolation beds available on campus.
The email also said the state health department is “actively conducting contact tracing. Anyone who had close contact with this person will be notified and advised on the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.”
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said she was unaware of any other positive cases at the university, referring questions to the state health department, which is responsible for contact tracing. Department of Health officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“To protect the individuals’ privacy, IUP will release no further details regarding the identity of the individual,” the email said, adding that “information on all positive COVID-19 cases reported to the university will be posted on the IUP website.”
Fryling said she was unaware of any plan to change direction from IUP’s current fall operations plan.
Under IUP’s hybrid fall learning plan, announced Aug. 3, as many as two-thirds of the student body is staying home and using online technology to access their courses.
IUP President Michael Driscoll said face-to-face instruction is being provided for students in academic programs that require them to be on campus, such as those offered by the Academy of Culinary Arts and the Criminal Justice Training Center.
Also, Driscoll wrote, those to return to campus include most students in graduate programs, most international students who are in the United States, and students with special circumstances.
Wednesday’s email was sent as an emergency notification to all IUP community members on all campuses and remote sites to comply with federal law and university policies related to that law.
“IUP would like to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, hand washing and to wear face coverings at all times when in public, including in the community and on campus,” the message also read.
“In buildings, we have cleaning supplies for students to wipe down their area, and departments have one-time-use masks for students or visitors,” Fryling said. “We encourage students (or employees) to do self-temperature checks; we have temperature stations all over campus.”
Also, the IUP spokeswoman said, signage tells people how to enter and exit buildings as safely as possible.
More details about IUP’s COVID-19 preparations can be found via the “Plans For Fall 2020” link on the iup.edu home page.