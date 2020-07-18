A Homer City-area man is free on $20,000 unsecured bond after his arrest July 10 for stealing an all-terrain vehicle, trying to sell it as a “hot” ATV, then burying it in his Buffington Township backyard.
State police at Indiana said Steven Paul McCloskey, 23, faces three felony offenses, namely alteration or destruction of vehicle identification number, theft and receiving stolen property.
Troopers said the 2009 Suzuki King Quad ATV belongs to a 27-year-old New Florence-area man, who reported on July 9 at 7:52 p.m. that the vehicle was stolen from a residence along Shoup Road in West Wheatfield Township.
The victim told state police that he discovered the ATV had been stolen July 8, and that he received information that McCloskey was attempting to sell a “hot” ATV, according to reports.
Upon further investigation, a trooper observed a backhoe parked near freshly disturbed soil at the Buffington Township location, police said. A nighttime search warrant was granted and executed on the property.
With assistance from a local excavator, troopers said they were able to recover the victim’s ATV, which had been wrapped in plastic and buried under the freshly disturbed soil. State police said the wheels, tires and plastic had been removed, though those items eventually were found at other locations, and the vehicle identification number had been ground off of the frame.
State police said McCloskey was arraigned the following morning before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 12 at 9:10 a.m.