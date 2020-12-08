A man and woman are suspected of stealing more than $2,100 of merchandise and fleeing from Walmart at SouthTowne Plaza in an old Volkswagen Golf on Sunday evening.
State police today said today the couple apparently coordinated the effort. The man hauled the goods out a rear fire exit door near the lawn and garden section, where the woman was waiting in a red 2003 to 2008 model Golf that was missing a hub cap on the left rear wheel. The car also had no license plate.
They gathered up $2,106 worth of merchandise and made their getaway between 8:26 and 10:40 p.m., police said.
Troopers at Indiana released store surveillance system photos of the suspects and asked anyone with information about the couple and the heist to phone the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960.