Indiana Borough police this morning cited the owner of a downtown eatery for defiance of state orders prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a tone of regret, Police Chief Justin Schawl reported that officers cited John Crouse, owner of Crouse’s Café, 660 Philadelphia St., with summary violations of the state Administrative Code and the Disease Prevention and Control Law, for serving diners Saturday morning after being warned to comply with the order issued Dec. 10 by Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Wolf directed restaurants and taverns to serve only take-out meals, offer curbside service or to deliver orders from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3.
Schawl said police met with Crouse on Dec. 15 to review the state order and issued written warnings when the restaurant served patrons in the dining room on Dec. 16, 19 and 21.
“The citations were issued after education and repeated warnings, both in-person and via letter, were exhausted,” Schawl reported in a news release.
The state health department on Dec. 22 ordered Crouse’s restaurants in Indiana and Shelocta, along with 38 others across the state, to close following inspections the preceding week in response to complaints about COVID-19-related violations.
A sign posted on the doors of Crouse’s Philadelphia Street restaurant listed “Holiday Hours” of operation for Dec. 19 through 24, Dec. 26 and 27, and for today and Sunday.
“Thank you for your support during this tough year,” the poster read.
Schawl said the citations would be filed at Indiana District Court. Crouse will be permitted 10 days to respond to the charges.
The chief said the police department understands the burdens that business owners have faced because of closings during the pandemic.
“It has been our intent to support every resident and all business partners throughout the pandemic and we are confidence that every opportunity for support and avoidance of citations was provided to Mr. Crouse during this difficult time,” Schawl wrote.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article edited 2:15 p.m. Jan. 2 to clarify the violations alleged by borough police.