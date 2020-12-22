Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock said he will not enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, because he can’t.
“I don’t have the authority to do that,” Fyock said Monday afternoon. “It is something that has to be dealt with on the state level.”
Still, Fyock advised, “proper precautions” should be taken, including hand-washing, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
On the other hand, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement this morning, “the Indiana Borough Police Department has the authority to enforce Gov. Wolf’s and Secretary (Dr. Rachel) Levine’s limited-time public health and safety orders. Guidance provided to us from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, Pennsylvania State Police headquarters, and Gov. Wolf’s Office has been consistent that the governor’s orders are enforceable.”
Their comments followed what Wolf called “additional, temporary mitigation measures” that went into effect Saturday and would remain so through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Included is a ban on all in-person indoor dining at bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events, though outdoor dining and take-out food and alcohol sales may continue “subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.”
Also, the governor is banning indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people, except for religious services in places of congregate worship, and outdoor gatherings and events or more than 50 people.
Other restrictions also were implemented through Jan. 4, as are listed on the governor’s website, including the closure of fitness facilities, as well as indoor entertainment venues including theaters, concert venues, museums and casinos.
Elsewhere there is a 50 percent limit on in-person businesses serving the public.
“I feel it is a shame that it has to be done,” Fyock said about those latest orders.
The sheriff said there is no ordinance on the Indiana County level dealing with such restrictions, as one would find on the state level or on the local level in communities such as State College.
The borough of Indiana considered putting the force of a local ordinance, similar to that in State College, behind state COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, but borough council tabled the ordinance.
Still, Schawl said, his officers “have been and will continue engaging in approaches intended to promote and assure the peace, safety and comfort of all Indiana Borough residents, businesses and visitors. We have investigated and continue to investigate reported and observed violations within Indiana Borough.”
To date, the chief said, his department’s approach has not resulted in the issuance of citations for acts in defiance of public health and safety orders, but that remains an option.
“We continue to research, assess, and discuss with our local leaders all options capable of adding most value to this nightmarish moment while doing least harm to our community members impacted by both COVID health risks and business closures,” Schawl said. “We recognize that COVID-19 mitigation strategies have become a divisive topic and it is not our intent to disrespect anyone or any business with our approach.”
Fyock compared his decision with those made by sheriffs James Albert in Westmoreland County and Marcus Simms in Greene County.
In a statement to the Greensburg Tribune-Review, Albert said his 40 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, district judge and, now, sheriff taught him there is a delicate balance between enforcing government mandates and “at the same time protecting individual civil liberties.”
Albert told the newspaper that he believes Wolf’s restrictions violate that balance.