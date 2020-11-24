Indiana County-area residents can vote for their favorite Create-a-Kettle entry by making donations online, on websites touting Indiana Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line and United high school teams, as well as Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Coral. A link to all five kettle sites is found on The Salvation Army of Indiana, PA, Facebook page.
“Several of our Senior High Youth Group members have accepted the Create-a-Kettle Challenge,” according to the Our Lady of Assumption parish bulletin. “Kevin Plowcha and Emily Marshall have decorated a kettle which will be placed in a community business from mid-November until the end of December to collect funds for the Salvation Army.”
OLAP actually had two sites in mind for its kettles, one at the Bradley’s Books location in the Indiana Mall, the other in Homer City.
Purchase Line High School’s kettle will go somewhere in the Purchase Line area, but Indiana officer-in-charge Lt. Candace Horsman said it needs a location that can accommodate a whole scene around it, with snow and a Christmas tree.
Three kettles will have holiday homes along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana: the Ninth Street Deli; Penns Manor Area’s kettle is at Luxenberg’s; and United’s kettle is being set up at Crouse’s Cafe.
The base goal for each kettle is $250. As of Monday afternoon, Indiana had $215, Our Lady of Assumption $170, and United $75, with no donations reported for Purchase Line or Penns Manor Area.
Additionally, The Army offers a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, but this year it is a drive-thru, pick-up-and-go event, conducted in front of the local corps along Water Street. It will feature roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll, butter and dessert.
Orders can be placed by calling (724) 465-2560, ext. 12.
Horsman said normally the local Army corps serves 200 dinners, but as of Monday 400 had signed up.