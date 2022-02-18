Eleven Heritage Conference basketball teams will open the District 6 playoffs next week.
The Heritage contingent includes three No. 2 seeds: the Penns Manor boys and Homer-Center girls in Class 2A and the River Valley girls in Class 3A.
The Class 2A ranks on the boys’ and girls’ side are stacked with conference teams. The higher seeds serve as the home team.
The boys play Wednesday, with Penns Manor (2, 17-4) taking on West Branch (7, 11-11), conference champion United (3, 20-4) facing Bishop McCort (6, 13-9) and West Shamokin (4, 15-7) facing Southern Huntingdon (5, 17-5). The other Class 2A game pits Claysburg Kimmell (8, 8-13) at Portage (1, 21-1). Portage is the defending champion.
The Class 2A girls open Monday with West Branch (9, 12-9) visiting Purchase Line (8, 13-9). The rest of the games are Thursday. Homer-Center (2, 20-4) squares off against Juniata Valley (7, 15-7), Penns Manor (3, 19-3) plays Southern Huntingdon (6, 17-5) and United (5, 16-6) takes on Bellwood-Antis (4, 18-4). Penns Manor is the defending champion.
In Class 3A boys’ games Monday, River Valley (9, 8-13) faces Bald Eagle Area (8, 8-14), and Northern Cambria (10, 8-13) takes on Bellwood-Antis (7, 10-12). On Wednesday, Cambria Heights (5, 14-7) plays Mount Union (4, 17-5).
In Class 3A girls, River Valley (2, 18-5) plays Huntingdon (7, 10-12) on Tuesday. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) is the top seed.
All first-round games involving Heritage Conference teams tip off at 7 p.m., with the exception of the River Valley boys, who play the second game of a doubleheader that begins at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals are set beginning Saturday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, March 1.
The championship games, with the exception of Class 3A, are scheduled to be played at Mount Aloysius according to the following schedule: Class 6A, Feb. 24; Class 5A, Feb. 25; Class 4A, March 1; Class 2A, March 3; and Class 1A, March 4.
Class 3A championship sites have not been set.
The PIAA is returning to its traditional tournament format of 32 teams per class after limiting the field to district champions last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. District 6 has four spots in each of the Class 2A and 3A boys’ and girls’ ranks.