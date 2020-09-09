New faces: TE Eric Ebron, OL Stefen Wisniewski, DT Chris Wormley, FB Derek Watt, WR Chase Claypool, LB Alex Highsmith, RB Anthony MacFarland Jr., OL Kevin Dotson, S Antoine Brooks, DT Carlos Davis, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, quarterbacks coach Matt Canada.
Key losses: G Ramon Foster, DT Javon Hargrave, LB Tyler Matakevich, LB Mark Barron, FB Rosie Nix, LB Anthony Chickillo, CB Artie Burns.
Strengths: A defense that led the league in sacks and turnovers while almost single-handedly keeping the Steelers in the playoff hunt into late December returns largely intact. The only major departure was lineman Javon Hargrave, but veteran Tyson Alualu should be a capable replacement. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a sensation after being acquired in mid-September last season and leads a secondary that should be among the NFL’s best. The outside linebacker duo of TJ Watt and Bud Dupree combined for 26 sacks in 2019, and both have plenty to play for with new contracts on horizon.
Weaknesses: The offense sputtered without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is returning after missing most of last season with a right elbow injury. He led the NFL in passing in 2018 but will have an offense that lacks a big-time playmaker it had during wide receiver Antonio Brown’s prime. The running game went nowhere in 2019. Management has repeatedly espoused confidence in James Conner; it also didn’t rush to sign him to a new deal. It feels very much like a “prove it” season for Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose numbers tumbled in 2019 without Roethlisberger under center and Brown on other side of field drawing double coverage.
Pandemic development: Continuity is practically a way of life for the Steelers. That should be a benefit in 2020. The stability of the coaching staff and nucleus that includes Roethlisberger, guard David DeCastro and defensive tackle Cam Heyward means Pittsburgh can focus on refining instead of figuring out a new system or who is going to play where.
Fantasy player to watch: Ebron’s arrival gives 38-year-old Roethlisberger another big red-zone target. It’s a role Ebron filled capably in 2018, when he caught career-high 13 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl while in Indianapolis. That year, however, looks like an outlier in context of six-year career. He’s never caught more than five touchdowns in any other season. Still, he might be worth taking a flyer on as second tight end.
Vegas says: Win Super Bowl: 26/1. Over/under wins: 9½.
Expectations: The Steelers spent the offseason retooling, not rebuilding, after missing the playoffs for a second straight year. They are pinning hopes on the return to the postseason on Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right arm and a defense that has the potential to be dominant. The window to get it done before Roethlisberger retires is closing quickly. If Roethlisberger looks as he did in 2018 and the defense plays as it did last fall, the Steelers believe they should not only close the gap on reigning AFC North champion Baltimore, but pass Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.