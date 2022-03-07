For the seventh consecutive season, the IUP women’s basketball team has qualified the NCAA tournament.
The tournament field was announced at 10 p.m. Sunday night, and the Crimson Hawks earned the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region. They will face conference rival California on Friday, when the regional tournament begins at top-seeded Glenville State.
After losing in the first round of the PSAC playoffs to Edinboro on Feb. 28, the Crimson Hawks spent the last week in a state of anxiety. Would their season continue? Would they make the NCAA tournament?
Despite the uncertainty, the Crimson Hawks (21-8) maintained their routine. They took two days off after the loss to Edinboro before returning to practice, fully expecting for their season to continue.
“I really want that for this group, and especially for our seniors,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said on Feb. 28. “I’d love for them to have the experience of going to the NCAA tournament and what that’s all about.”
He got his wish Sunday night.
IUP’s trio of seniors — Courtney Alexander, Maura D’Anna and Justina Mascaro — bring to the court a combined 17 years of college basketball experience, counting redshirts and the canceled 2020-21 season.
Alexander and D’Anna are sixth-year players, while Mascaro is in her fifth season and third with IUP. She transferred to IUP from Delaware prior to her junior year.
Mascaro leads the team in scoring again, with 13.5 points per game, and on Thursday she was named to the All-PSAC West first team for the second straight season. Alexander is second on the team with 12.1 points per game, and D’Anna averages 6.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Statistics aside, all three seniors have played through pain and multiple injuries this season, further proving their commitment to the program. But maybe most valuable has been the steady hand and senior leadership they’ve provided in a challenging season.
When the Crimson Hawks endured a program pause in January and faced a daunting condensed schedule over the final six weeks of the season, the seniors kept the team together.
“They have worked so hard and sacrificed for each other and poured so much of their hearts into the program,” McConnell said.
In recent years, IUP had been a lock for the NCAA tournament. That wasn’t the case this season. The Crimson Hawks were on the bubble, but their resume proved to be enough.
The last time IUP missed the NCAA tournament was in McConnell’s first season, 2013-14.
Yet, due to the pandemic, IUP hasn’t played an NCAA tournament game in nearly three years – since March 27, 2019. That was way back during the 2018-19 season, when the Crimson Hawks reached the national semifinals for the second straight year.
The 2019-20 NCAA tournament was canceled just days before it was set to begin at the KCAC, and the entire 2020-21 season was canceled.