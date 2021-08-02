In 15 major league seasons, Enos Cabell played behind and against some of the premier pitchers of his time.
Nolan Ryan. Steve Carlton. Tom Seaver. Jim Palmer.
But none could compare to Tom Walker. At least on the evening of Aug. 4, 1971.
Fifty years ago, Walker — the father of former Pirates second baseman Neil Walker and father-in-law of current Bucs bench coach Don Kelly — threw a 15-inning no-hitter for the Dallas-Fort Worth Spurs against the Albuquerque Dodgers in the Class AA Texas League, with Cabell driving home the deciding run in a 1-0 victory.
“That may be the greatest game I ever played in,” says Cabell, a special assistant to Houston Astros general manager James Click. “I played with Nolan Ryan and J.R. Richard, so, hey, I played with some pretty good pitchers. I played in no-hitters in the major leagues. But I’ve never seen a game pitched that well.”
Albuquerque second baseman Lee Lacy, a member of the Pirates’ 1979 world championship team and a veteran of 16 big league seasons, felt as helpless in the batter’s box that night as the rest of the Dodgers.
“That is one of the best-pitched games I’ve ever been a part of was Walker there in Albuquerque in 1971,” he says. “It was a great night for him.”
And to think that Walker almost slept through it.
A HEAVY downpour struck Albuquerque before game time, delaying the start. Walker stretched out, half-dressed, on a trainer’s table in the visiting clubhouse to relax and fell asleep.
“The next thing I know, my teammate, Wayne Garland, came in and said, ‘Walker, aren’t you gonna pitch?’ There were like two outs in the top of the first inning,” Walker recalls, “so I threw my pants on, buttoned my shirt and went out to the bullpen. Honest to God, I only threw about five or six pitches before I took the hill.”
What should have been a recipe for disaster unaccountably yielded a masterpiece. The 22-year-old Orioles farmhand pitched the game of a lifetime. A game for the ages, in fact.
That night, before 1,017 fans at Albuquerque Sports Stadium, Walker was the embodiment of an unhittable hurler, mowing down a potent Dodgers lineup. He struck out 11 and retired the side in order in 13 of the 15 innings.
“He had a really great breaking ball, and they couldn’t touch it. They had no chance,” Cabell recalls. “They only hit probably one ball hard all night. He was just amazing.”
Walker, a Gibsonia resident who posted an 18-23 record with the Expos, Tigers, Cardinals and Angels from 1972 to 1977, first realized he was flirting with a no-hitter in the seventh inning.
“That ballpark had a great big scoreboard,” Walker says. “I looked out there and all I could see were zeroes. The seventh came along and I thought, holy cow, we have a chance here.”
He couldn’t have imagined then that his evening wasn’t even half finished.
WALKER WAS working on a perfect game until Larry Eckenrode and Lacy drew back-to-back bases on balls in the seventh. Royle Stillman and Gary Moore walked in the eighth, but Walker did not permit another baserunner the rest of the way. At a time when fatigue should have been an issue, he set down the final 22 batters in order, despite the suffocating pressure.
“It was like sitting on a volcano,” Walker says. “I guess everybody felt the tension. When the game went into extra innings, you could cut it with a knife.”
Walker retired Lacy to end the ninth, but he still had nothing to show for his efforts because Albuquerque starter Jim Haller was nearly as dominant. Haller would shut out the Sputs for 14 innings, scattering nine hits.
But Walker was better, and maybe a little luckier. Albuquerque’s Bob Cummings nearly broke Walker’s spell twice, only to be denied. Third baseman Steve Green made a barehanded pickup of Cummings’ slow roller down the line leading off the 11th and gunned him out at first on a bang-bang play. Left fielder Mike Reinbach then robbed Cummings of extra bases in the 14th when he speared his sinking line drive.
“That was the biggest play of the game,” Walker says. “He’d have had an easy chance, really, but he slipped on the wet grass. He had to make a circus catch because he was so far off balance when he slipped.”
Reinbach was the unlikeliest of candidates to pull off a sparkling defensive gem.
“Mike wasn’t the most agile person in the outfield,” says Garland, who led the Texas League that year in victories (19) and earned run average (1.71) and won 55 games in nine major league seasons. “I knew Mike real well. Matter of fact, a couple years later we played winter ball down in Venezuela together. After that he basically turned into a first baseman and a DH, because he wasn’t the best outfielder.”
But on that night, Reinbach’s glovework saved Walker’s gem.
SPURS MANAGER Cal Ripken Sr. approached Walker in the top of the 15th and told him he could pitch only one more inning. Ripken was reluctant to jeopardize the career of a major league prospect over a single ballgame, extraordinary though it was.
“He said, ‘Tom, I can’t let you go anymore. This is it.’ I didn’t want to hear that,” Walker says, “but I kind of understood what he was saying.”
Just then Reinbach drew a two-out walk. He was running on reliever Dave Allen’s 3-2 pitch to Cabell, which he drilled off the wall in left center for a double, his fourth hit of the night.
“I knew I hit it good, into the gap,” recalls Cabell, who would go on to win the Texas League batting title (.341) that season. “I didn’t think it was gonna get out, but I didn’t think they were gonna catch it, either. I was just hoping Mike could score.”
Reinbach did, easily. Walker, given a lead at last, retired the Dodgers 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the inning. With his 176th pitch of the night, he induced Lacy to bounce out to second baseman Rich Emard, wrapping up the second-longest no-hitter in professional baseball history (see accompanying story).
“I was just trying to get on base and get him in the stretch,” Lacy recalls. “I thought if I could come through and get on, who knows, we could get a rally going. All we needed was one run to tie it.”
But like everyone else in the Albuquerque lineup that night, Lacy came up empty. The Spurs immediately mobbed Walker, and several hoisted him onto their shoulders and carried him off the field.
“Somebody once asked me, ‘How did you celebrate, other than the guys jumping up and down?’” Walker says. “I guess our celebration was on the bus with some beers while traveling back to Dallas-Fort Worth.”
He resumed his nap on the trip east, but not once did Tom Walker dream of pitching the game of a lifetime. There was no reason to. He’d already thrown it.