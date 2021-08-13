Adam Highberger might be the best all-around athlete ever to come out of Blairsville, or maybe even Indiana County. He has the stats, the awards and the reputation to back it up.
But if you ask people who know him well, they’ll tell you that for as great of an athlete he is, Adam Highberger is an even better person. If there was such a thing as the Hall of Fame for Good People, he’d have been enshrined before he even graduated high school.
“He has this humbleness about him,” said Mark Rydbom, the former Blairsville boys’ basketball coach. “He was always a team-first guy. He understood at a young age that his success came partly from his teammates doing their jobs. He never wanted the glory or the attention for himself. He wanted his team to get the spotlight.”
“That’s just how he is,” said longtime Bobcats football coach Ab Dettorre. “He doesn’t pat himself on the back — for anything.”
Truth is, Highberger’s arm would snap off at the elbow if he gave himself a pat for all his accomplishments, the latest of which is his induction Sunday into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. At 33, he is one of the youngest inductees in the hall’s 37-year history.
“He absolutely deserves the honor,” Dettorre said, “but he’ll be the first one to tell you he didn’t get there by himself.”
FOR THOSE who are unaware, this is the abridged version of Highberger’s storied athletic career:
From a very young age, he was the star of a class of boys who played every sport together and excelled in all of them. He was a pretty good pitcher/outfielder in Little League baseball, a very good quarterback in high school football, and possibly the best basketball player to ever take the court in Indiana County.
He is the only player to win the All-Gazette Basketball Player of the Year award three times, and he was a first-team All-Gazette selection in football twice, with his senior season bringing Offensive Player of the Year honors.
He was the first athlete in the state of Pennsylvania to finish his high school career with more than 4,000 passing yards in football and 2,000 points scored in basketball, and through it all he never sought the spotlight or demanded respect.
“For me, it was just about what a good experience it all was,” Highberger said. “That’s the best thing about our group of guys, we never put much into personal accolades. It was about the team. I reflect upon our group success, not much about personal. I was raised that way.”
If there is a discussion about who is the best all-around high school athlete to ever come out of Indiana County, it would be laughed at if Highberger’s name isn’t one of the first ones brought up.
“When his career was over, I told him that he’s the best I’ve ever seen,” said Rydbom, who grew up in the county and played sports at Purchase Line. “I’m sure there are someother names you could throw in there, but for me personally, he’s the one.”
SO HOW DID Highberger get to be one of the most decorated and highly respected high school athletes to ever play in Indiana County?
The easy answer is genetics. But there is more to it than that.
Sports has been a huge part of Highberger’s life pretty much since he could walk. His father, Bruce, was a star athlete at Blairsville High School, and he passed along his abilities to all three of his children, Jarrod, Laurel and Adam.
He also passed along his humble belief that the team is always more important than the star.
“Every one of them is like that,” Dettorre said. “That’s homegrown. Bruce is a great athlete, but he’ll never tell you that. They established that humbleness a long time ago.”
Adam grew up trying to tag along with Jarrod and his friends to the local basketball courts and baseball diamonds. At night, Bruce would take his boys to high school games in all sports.
“There were so many guys that I tried to just keep up with when I was a kid, I’m sure I was annoying,” Adam said. “And then my dad was an avid sports fan we went to all the games. It was a cool time for a young adolescent boy to be growing up in Blairsville. The guys I played with were my best friends and they became like a family to me.”
In school, he joined a group of friends who in elementary school formed a tight bond. He became close to classmates, including Mark DeMarines, Tom Gaston, Bob Martin, Jerome Nadeo, Zack Sabella and Nick Stone, and they formed the nucleus of the über-successful Class of 2006 that dominated the Heritage Conference.
“They were fun to coach, fun to watch play, and fun to be around,” Dettorre said. “They had a little more maturity about themselves, and they carried themselves with pride. They all enjoyed each other. The camaraderie started in kindergarten and holds strong today.”
Rydbom used that chemistry to his team’s benefit.
“It showed up on the floor,” he said. “People throw that word around — chemistry — but they had it. It was like a secret weapon. We didn’t run a whole lot of sets. I didn’t want them to be robots because they knew each other’s skills and they knew how to use them to help their teammates.”
BUT HIGHBERGER always stood out for his athleticism, leadership work ethic and success.
Rydbom remembers the first time Highberger made it clear just what he was capable of. During Highberger’s sophomore season, he was put into the starting lineup for a game at Northern Cambria because of an injury to a teammate. Before the tip-off, Rydbom instructed his young court general to just manage the offense and try to stay calm and not try to do too much.
The Bobcats won the tip-off, and the ball was passed to Highberger. Rydbom wasn’t sure what to expect, but it wasn’t what happened next.
“He took about two dribbles and that little jump stop, then he goes up and hits a 3-pointer,” Rydbom said. “I looked at the bench and I said, ‘There he goes.’ The shot was open, and he had the confidence to take it.”
A few weeks later, Highberger scored 34 points in the first half against Penns Manor. A 15-year-old star already, Highberger ended up averaging 22.7 points per game and was named the All-Gazette Player of the Year.
It was more of the same his junior and senior seasons. Highberger was tabbed the Player of the Year twice more, making him the only player to ever win the award three times, and he graduated with 2,091 points to his credit, the second-highest total of any player in the history of Indiana County high school basketball.
“I say this a lot that the best way to coach him was to stay out of his way,” Rydbom said. “I don’t mean that he was arrogant or knew everything. It’s just that his instincts were so great. He spoiled me as a coach.”
IN FOOTBALL, it was a little bit different. Under the guidance of former offensive coordinator Rick Artley, Highberger took over as a sophomore and steadily improved game-by-game.
The number of different plays the Bobcats could run on a Friday night — and Highberger’s pinpoint passing — made defenses pick their poison: defend the vaunted Blairsville ground game, or try to slow down Highberger in the air.
Highberger’s sophomore season was truncated by a broken wrist in the seventh game, but the following two years were some of the best seasons by any quarterback in the area. He finished his football career with 4,005 passing yards in only 29 starts, and this was before the pass-happy spread offense took over high school and college football.
“There were certain traits he had, but it goes backs to Rick’s tutelage,” Dettorre said. “Those fundamental things that you have to do, you’re not going to know those, but he grasped it more rapidly than most quarterbacks. He had great instincts, and with a combination of good instincts, good athleticism and good coaching, he could really do a lot to help the team.”
THE TEAM was always the thing for Highberger. No matter what awards or attention came his way, he never let it go to his head — not that his teammates would allow it.
“We were so close,” Highberger said. “Whoever got the publicity, we were quick to bring them back down to our level. It was always a team thing.”
Yet it’s a fact that the teams Highberger played on excelled in large part because he did. Basketball teams don’t often lose with a point guard who averages 20-plus points and 8-plus assists per game. Football teams don’t often lose with a quarterback who didn’t make mistakes and contributed eight career interceptions on defense.
On the hardwood, the Bobcats went 79-10 during Highberger’s three seasons as the starting point guard, which included two Heritage Conference and District 6 championships, three trips to the state playoffs and two runs to the semifinals.
In football, Blairsville went 25-4 with him as the starting quarterback and won the conference three times and advanced deep into the District 6 playoffs.
“I have never seen him gloat over any of his own successes,” Dettorre said, “but I’ve seen him feel like he let the team down, and that’s a mark of a true leader.”
WHEN HIGHBERGER is inducted Sunday, it will be for all the points and assists and yards and touchdowns and wins and championships and awards. There is enough evidence there to suggest Highberger should be on any Mount Rushmore of local athletes.
“There’s no doubt,” Dettorre said. “It’s hard to gauge the best of the best, but he’s certainly one of them, certainly one of the best in Indiana County.”
Yet what people who know him bring up first is what an even better person Adam Highberger is.
“There are plenty of statistics to show what type of athlete he was,” Rydbom said, “but Adam never showed a disrespectful side to anyone. He was just raised the way that we all should be raised.”
For Highberger, though, the respect is nice, but he wants to be remembered for being a good teammate. He has three children, and he hopes they grow into athletes who can have some of the same experiences he had in high school.
He probably won’t regale them with stories of his championships and awards, but he will likely talk about Demo and Jerome and Nick and Zack and the boys and all the great times they had in high school. That’s a trait he learned at home, and it’s certain to stay in the family.
“Those days are something that I’ll always look back on,” he said, “and maybe one day they’ll hear about it and think their dad was pretty cool.”
Cool? Yes. But he also hopes they know his humility. And maybe someday they will also know the truth that their dad was one of the best there ever was in these parts.
“There are kids who are good, and there are kids who are a step above,” Dettorre said. “Adam was just better than most.”