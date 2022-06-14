Hunting licenses are now on sale online and at agents across the state.
While the 2021-22 license is valid until the end of the month, purchasing your license sooner rather than later is wise.
The regulations digest is something that I consult regularly, and I prefer to get a jump start on studying it. Regulations and seasons change every now and then, and it can take some time before the changes sink in.
Marking opening and closing dates for seasons on the calendar allows me to look forward to and not forget them. It also gives my partner a better feel for when she may expect me to disappear and lose direction in activities other than the outdoors.
Applications for antlerless deer licenses and the elk drawing will soon be underway, giving hunters something to anticipate. Both are incredible opportunities at a reasonable cost. As inflation climbs to the highest ever seen in my 40 years, these tags are a bargain. While the odds of drawing an elk tag are slim, I know of several individuals from this area that have drawn a coveted tag. Antlerless deer tags should allow one to fill the freezer, and if lucky enough to harvest an elk, one might need to purchase an additional deep-freeze.
Deer are abundant during my drives and their movements occur throughout the day. Annoyance from biting insects and increased thirst allow one to see deer at nearly any hour of the day. Motorists should drive accordingly as a collision with a 130-pound deer can cause severe damage to your vehicle and death to the deer.
Despite shooting several deer each season, it bothers me to see one wasting alongside the road. That mentality is why hunters have contributed so much to conversation here and across the country while the bulk of society does little to support it financially.
- Last week I saw two hen turkeys and neither had any poults. A friend in Greene County reported seeing a hen with softball-size poults so perhaps they will be hatching here soon.
- Groundhogs are seemingly everywhere now that young of the year have dispersed from their family groups. Finding a place to hunt groundhogs this summer should be relatively easy, although hunting pressure from others can quickly reduce their numbers. Despite the species being prolific, they do not appear overnight and a good shooter can quickly deplete the local population.
- Bass season is now open, allowing anglers to creel a number of species while on the water. Ice is important if one plans on seeking out a fish dinner as they spoil quickly in the heat. Keeping ice cold can be problematic and measures should be taken to pack the cooler full of ice and shade it so that some remains once needed. A stringer of panfish with a few bass and perhaps a walleye or two will provide an excellent meal.
- Those who hunt public land might consider a scouting session when the temperature allows for a comfortable time afield. Deploying a few trail cameras at this time of year could give a glimpse of what type of critters are around with less of a chance of theft. The heat and vegetation limit the number of people who are in the woods for the next couple months. Sadly, theft is a concern for those that leave blinds, trail cameras, traps and tree stands in the woods for any time at all during the cooler months. Even dog hunters must worry about their hunting companion being dog-napped when they are near a road.
- Practicing your shot in preparation for hunting season is a fun summertime activity. Archers can improve their shot and become more familiar with their equipment. Old and young rifle hunters will benefit from time at the range, although one would be wise to inventory your ammunition before sending it downrange on paper. Shortages are still common for popular rifle rounds and the cost has increased significantly from what had been all but a standard price.