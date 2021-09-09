Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff was angry after his team fell to Ligonier Valley, 20-14, to open the season, and, if you thought he’d simmer down following a 44-7 win over Burrell, you’d be wrong.
Instead, Overdorff expects the Indians to play with just as much passion and physicality as Indiana (1-1) welcomes Derry (0-2) tonight in its third straight non-conference football game.
“We played a physical brand of football, which is what we want to do,” said Overdorff on his team’s play last week. “We really want to bring teams into our back alley and play hard-nosed, tough football for 48 minutes. We did that.”
Indiana was penalized eight times for 84 yards against Burrell, including three personal fouls in a row on one drive in the second quarter. Whether all those penalties were warranted is a question for another day, according to Overdorff, but he’s not dwelling on the what-ifs. He’s focusing on maintaining the level of physicality that keeps the Indians’ opponents on edge and out of the end zone.
“We’ve got to learn to be more physical and play a little bit more on the edge, so sometimes those things are going to happen when you’re trying to get to that level of intensity of playing a physical game,” Overdorff said. “We played really well offensively, obviously. We broke the school’s record for rushing yards in a game and moved the ball up and down the field. Defensively, our older kids pitched a shutout and stopped them inside the 10 multiple times.”
All of Indiana’s offense came on the ground last week in a game in which the Indians stacked up 481 rushing yards, with senior quarterback Devin Flint running for 178 and a touchdown on 16 carries. Running back Zach Herrington followed up with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Korbin Wilson scored three touchdowns while running for 86 yards on nine carries. Indiana broke its previous single-game record of 436 yards set against Knoch in 2020.
Unfortunately for Indiana, Flint will not be able to start tonight due to COVID protocols.
Flint is a huge loss for the Indians. He currently leads the WPIAL in rushing with 270 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. Indiana has a total of 716 rushing yards on the season.
The Indians will call on free safety and running back Fox Van Leer, who Overdorff called his “emergency” quarterback, to fill in for Flint. Despite Leer not playing the position since he was a sophomore nearly two years ago, Overdorff has faith that the senior can and will rise to the occasion.
“He’s a great leader,” Overdorff said. “He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached. I expect him to jump in there and get the job done and everyone else to raise their level up and compete at an even higher level than we have been and find a way to have success.”
Van Leer played in four games in 2019, completing 7 of 28 pass attempts for 70 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. On the ground, he put up 145 yards on 44 carries.
Indiana takes on a Derry team that is having struggles of its own after losing senior running back Zack Revoir to a season-ending knee injury. The Trojans have been outscored 124-14 through two games.
“They have some talented kids,” Overdorff said. “They’ll try to spread you out on offense. They got a tough running back in that (Ahmad) Ward kid. They’ll throw the ball around with some quick screens and like to throw it downhill on some wheel routes. They always have some hard-nosed kids up front. It will be a tough contest, but confident our kids will rise to the challenge.”
Ward ran for 84 yards on 16 carries in the opener and scored one of Derry’s two touchdowns against Mount Pleasant last week.
“It’s the same thing every week, we want to just play our guts out for 48 minutes, six seconds at a time with great enthusiasm and passion for the game and the opportunity to play the game, especially in this day and age,” Overdorff said. “We did that last week, and that’s kind of contagious. Hopefully our kids will want that same feeling again this week.”