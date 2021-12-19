Courtney Alexander spent a part of her Saturday night stewing.
That afternoon, the IUP women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season as the Crimson Hawks took one on the chin from Shepherd. With another game looming less than 24 hours later, Alexander told herself it wouldn’t happen again Sunday, and she made sure of it.
A redshirt senior, Alexander scored a career-high 31 points Sunday and set a school record with nine 3-point field goals to power IUP to a convincing 79-46 win over Shippensburg at the KCAC in the Crimson Hawks’ (10-1) final game before the holiday break.
A day earlier, IUP trailed by as many as 22 points in a 67-58 loss to Shepherd in the Crimson Hawks’ first game of a PSAC crossover weekend doubleheader.
“Last night, I was mad that we lost,” Alexander said following Sunday’s record performance. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want that to happen again. I’m coming out strong.’”
Did she ever. Alexander made at least two 3-point field goals in every quarter, and her ninth 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the game eclipsed the previous IUP record of eight 3s. She went 9-for-16 from 3-point range on Sunday and 10-for-18 overall, scoring 31 points in 29 minutes against Shippensburg.
Marina Wareham was the first IUP player to make eight 3-pointers in a game against Pitt-Johnstown on Feb. 17, 2016. Alexander matched her total two weeks ago in a 68-53 win over Kutztown on Dec. 3.
“It helped that they played a zone because I was open for a lot of those shots,” Alexander said, who tore her ACL in the offseason.
“Couldn’t be happier for her,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said of Alexander. “She’s worked so hard, not only on her game, but she’s worked so hard to get back and to be able to play and contribute. … We didn’t think she would be where she’s at right now, so to see her do this is very special.
“She shared the record with somebody who’s very special to me and to IUP women’s basketball, and that’s Marina Wareham. And I’m sure Marina, if she were here today, would be the first person to tip her hat to Courtney and say, ‘Well done.’”
IUP held a 24-16 lead at the conclusion of a back-and-forth first quarter Sunday against the Red Raiders. In the second quarter, the Crimson Hawks went on a pair of 10-0 runs en route to building a 53-24 halftime lead, and they never looked back. IUP outscored the Red Raiders 29-8 in the second quarter.
Freshman guard Kiera Baughman scored 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Justina Mascaro added 12 points as IUP got back on track following Saturday’s loss. Baughman scored eight of her 15 points in the second quarter.
“We had a really good team win today,” Baughman said. “Everybody contributed, no matter what it was. If somebody was on the floor, getting a loose ball or rebounding, or Courtney knocking down all her 3s. I feel like we had a really good team win.”
What a difference a day made for IUP’s shooters.
In Saturday’s loss to Shepherd, the Crimson Hawks shot a season-low 38.1 percent (24-for-63), and they especially struggled after going 7-for-14 in the first quarter.
IUP had its way scoring in the paint in the opening quarter Saturday, taking a 15-11 lead after the first quarter. But after that, Shepherd took away the driving lanes, forcing the Crimson Hawks to make their jump shots, and they couldn’t.
IUP went 6-for-27 in the second and third quarters, falling behind 53-31 after the third quarter. The Crimson Hawks made a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but they never got closer than eight points.
“They were taking away the lanes after the first quarter,” IUP point guard Maria Cerro said after Saturday’s game, in which she had a team-high seven assists. “We were getting good shots. They just weren’t going in. We got all the shots we wanted. They just weren’t falling.”
The Crimson Hawks followed it up Sunday by shooting 50.8 percent, 31-for-61, including 75.0 percent in a blistering 53-point first half. IUP shot 21-for-28 in the first half – including 6-for-8 from 3-point range – with 14 assists and just five turnovers.
“I think it speaks to our players’ ability to respond to adversity or a challenge,” McConnell said. “We met a really good challenge yesterday. Things didn’t go the way we wanted them to go. And so we talked about it’s a choice now. We can hang our heads or we keep our focus on our vision, keep our focus on growing, getting better and taking what we did yesterday and let’s learn from it.
“That’s kind of what you want to do. More than anything, I think it was a good sign that they didn’t allow that to linger and came back with a great mindset into Day 2 of a crossover game like that. It was going to take everybody, and I thought the first half was one of the best we’ve had.”
Alexander’s final – and record-setting – 3-pointer bounced on the rim twice before falling, and at least one of her teammates thought it was divine intervention.
“Maura (D’Anna) was like, ‘That was the power of God right there,’” Alexander said.