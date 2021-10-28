Despite what it might have felt like watching IUP give away a sure win last weekend in the Coal Bowl, all is not lost for the Crimson Hawks.
Maybe their chances of winning the PSAC West title are small, but an NCAA Division II playoff berth is still quite possible — and Monday’s first regional rankings by the NCAA is proof of that.
The top seven teams in each of the four regions advances to the playoffs after the regular season concludes on Nov. 13, and IUP (5-2), which is coming off a numbing loss to California five days ago, is ranked seventh in Super Region One.
It seems that if IUP wins its final three games — against Edinboro (1-6) on Saturday, Seton Hill (4-4) on Nov. 6 and West Chester (5-3) on Nov. 13 — the Crimson Hawks are all but assured a playoff spot for the fifth time in six seasons and 20th time overall.
That would go a long way toward healing the pain from last weekend’s 38-34 home loss to California in which the Vulcans scored 14 points in the game’s final five minutes to steal a win the Crimson Hawks certainly believed was theirs.
“We have two really good wins,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “And our two losses are against two really good teams. I think we can beat anybody in the region. So, this isn’t like, ‘well, let’s just get into the playoffs,’ right? This is like, ‘just win the next game and go to the next one,’ because if we get in, we are as good as anybody.”
IUP has two “good” wins on its résumé, a 29-26 victory over Kutztown (7-1), the first-place team in the PSAC East, and a 27-point thumping of defending regional champion Slippery Rock (7-1). The two losses are to Shepherd (7-1), whose single loss is to Kutztown, and California (8-0), the only undefeated team in the PSAC.
In the regional rankings, Kutztown is No. 2, Shepherd is No. 3, California is No. 4 and Slippery Rock is on the outside, at No. 8. The next regional poll will be released Nov. 8, with the playoff pairings announced Sunday, Nov. 14.
In addition to the PSAC, teams from three other conferences are in Super Region One: the Northeast-10, the Mountain East and the Great Midwest. There are 45 schools in the region fighting for seven playoff spots.
“(The poll) just reinforces that we need to get prepared to play the next game,” Tortorella said. “So the message (to the team) this week is the same as if we had won by three touchdowns on Saturday. We just need to move on to the next game.”
The next game probably can’t come soon enough for the Crimson Hawks. Had they held on to beat California, they would have been able to wrap up the West Division title simply by beating Edinboro or Seton Hill. Instead, IUP’s slim hopes of winning the division will be erased if the Vulcans beat Seton Hill this weekend.
That may not be a bad thing. Winning the West means playing at the East champion instead of West Chester, and that seems likely to be Kutztown, which would probably love to avenge its only loss. Not having to play in the title game means IUP needs to beat three teams that it has had a lot of recent success against.
The Crimson Hawks have won the past six meetings, and nine of the last 10, against Edinboro. They have never lost in seven all-time meetings with Seton Hill, and have won 10 of the past 12 against West Chester.
But the loss to California will hurt for a while. Tortorella hopes it’s the fuel his team needs to finish strong and get back to the playoffs, where it’s a whole new season.
“I’m a realist,” he said. “Sometimes things happen that you don’t want to happen, but you gotta be able to recover from it. That’s where we’re at right now.”