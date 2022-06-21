Last week during the heat wave, I woke up early to a hale of beagle barks. After a lifetime spent around rabbit hounds, I knew this howling was to sound the alarm.
I rose quickly, wondering who the intruder might be. I certainly was not expecting the culprit.
Slowly, a wood turtle made its way up my driveway en route to higher elevation. The slow-motion stroll was more than the beagles could bear, and I was happy to encounter another species on my plot of ground.
The wood turtle can live to be 50 years old and reaches breeding age at 14 to 20.
In my recent travels, I saw two large black snakes sunning themselves on the roadways. Motorists should never assume that a snake is dead as often they are so intent on absorbing heat that they are hesitant to flee.
Around the house, I have seen a few small snakes, and after a long hiatus, a toad has returned to the entrance area to feed on bugs.
Predatory insect control is how nature intended it, and if you can stand to stay outside once the bugs begin to bite, there is a good chance to see a bat hunting in the fading light.
Those looking to hunt bullfrogs, rattlesnakes or snapping turtles should check out the regulations thoroughly before harvesting any.
The rattlesnake season is now underway, and hunters must possess a permit in order to harvest a snake, which must measure at least 42 inches long.
The permit costs $31.67 for residents and allows them to harvest one snake per season.
Surprisingly, a lot of hunters practice catch-and-release on the rattlesnake rather than fill their tag. The season runs until July 31, allowing plenty of time to explore their habitat in hopes of hearing or seeing the poisonous snake.
Bullfrogs are fine eating, and the season opens July 1 with a limit of 10 frogs per day. A fishing license is required to hunt bullfrogs. A number of rules apply to frog hunting, and one should read up on the methods allowed prior to planning a hunt.
The season for snapping turtles also opens July 1 with a limit of 15. If you intend to barter, trade or sell snapping turtles harvested, a license must be purchased that costs just over $60.
Deer hunters should purchase their hunting license so they may prepare for applying for antlerless deer licenses. The first application will be accepted on July 11.
Scouting for deer now can provide a hunter with an idea of the population in an area and perhaps a glimpse at their antlers.
While taking advantage of the cooler weather over the weekend to condition some of my hounds, I was pleased with the deer sign and sightings I saw. One buck in particular already had enough antler growth to get excited about.
Hunters may apply for an elk license now and will have until the end of July to put their name in the hat for a chance at a dream hunt.
After purchasing your new hunting license, perhaps the best thing to do is to go on a hunt. Groundhogs are abundant and can provide a hunter with good odds of having a shot opportunity.
Much like deer hunting, there are a variety of ways to pursue groundhogs, and a hunter will have to adjust to the habitat to be successful. Keeping an eye out for freshly harvested hayfields can produce some of the best hunts.
Crows will come back in season July 1, and the young-of-the-year birds can provide some fun hunts.
Insect repellent is a necessity to enjoy the outdoors during the summer months, and it is best to keep some in the vehicle so that it is never forgotten at home.