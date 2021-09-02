The Indiana Indians are angry.
Indiana lost to the Ligonier Valley Rams last week, 20-14, in a game the Indians would probably prefer to forget.
“You’ve got to be a little angry with the outcome, with the way we played and with the way things unfolded,” said Indiana fourth-year coach Brandon Overdorff.
“It just wasn’t our night from the start. We lost Rourke Jones, one of our best running backs. He’s a real game changer for us. That kind of took the wind out of us. Then, the turnovers and a play before the half that should’ve been ruled down — that’s neither here, nor there — that cost us six points. We should be a little angry with the way we played and the way things went and play with a little more passion and aggression against Burrell.”
Indiana lost possession on fumbles in three straight drives in the first half, including one that Ligonier’s Hayden Sierocky returned for a touchdown just before halftime.
Jones ran for 31 yards on three carries before exiting the game. His status is unknown.
Overdorff wants his team to take that anger and channel it into improvements as the Indians head on the road to play another non-conference matchup against Burrell.
“We’ve got to take care of the football, limit our turnovers and create some,” Overdorff said. “We got to limit our mental mistakes. We had some breakdowns in coverage that gave up a touchdown and offensively we had some key plays that we just had a mental lapse and didn’t execute. If we limit those things, we probably have a better chance at winning last week, and it will give us a chance to win this week.”
Despite the loss, Indiana put up some solid numbers. The Indians rushed for 236 yards, with senior quarterback and running back Devin Flint posting nearly half of them on his 24 carries. Flint and Liam McFarlane completed all four of their pass attempts for 68 yards. Indiana had 304 total yards compared to Ligonier’s 172.
The Indians will face a Burrell team that was held to just 127 offensive yards in a 40-7 loss to Mount Pleasant last week. The Bucs’ lone touchdown came from senior Caden Dicapri, who ran for 67 yards on 12 carries.
Each of these teams are looking for a win, but Overdorff is confident that his players will learn from last Friday’s ugly loss and come ready to win in Week 2.
“I think our kids will rise to the challenge, play a nice clean game and get the win,” Overdorff said.