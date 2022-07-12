The antlerless deer license application process is underway across the state.
On Friday while delivering a package that was too large for the mailbox, the postal carrier reminded me of the deadline. Later in the day, I dropped off my pink envelope to ensure the treasurer’s office would have it on Monday.
While most WMUs now offer a significant amount of licenses, allowing one to obtain a doe tag throughout the summer, I enjoy the process and tradition.
As our world has gone digital and paperless, there has been talk of restructuring the application process. I do not have an issue with the current system and have seen first-hand how it bolsters the economy. Most licensing agents sell hunting accessories, and sales at these establishments pick up each summer in what would otherwise be a slow time.
The treasurer’s office will be bustling with activity in the weeks to come with temporary help brought in to handle the applications. These workers will dine and shop in the downtown area surrounding the treasurer’s office, further bolstering the local economy.
There will be three rounds of antlerless applications before licenses go on sale over the counter, allowing hunters the opportunity to purchase a total of six tags.
Recently the early morning hours have felt like fall, and on Sunday it was such that I considered returning to the house for a hooded sweatshirt. When the temperature permits, I have been training my beagles, and I am beginning to see indicators of autumn approaching while afield. Apples and cherries are beginning to put on some bulk, and it appears both will offer a satisfactory crop this year. Berries are abundant, but it is a battle to beat the birds to them as they ripen. Young geese are beginning to spread their wings and the sight and sound of these family groups is a reminder that September will soon be here.
Hunters and trappers should use the remaining summer months wisely as preparation done now will allow for opening days to go smoothly with better chances of success.
When the heat is unbearable, planning an out-of-state adventure requires little physical activity allowing one to stay cool. Studying maps and speaking with local biologists in advance is an important part of being successful on new ground.
Archery hunters can benefit greatly by practicing their shot and the activity provides family entertainment.
With the bulk of hunting seasons still months away, there should be little if any congestion at the local gun range. As big game opening days near, the usage at ranges increases with hunters checking their zero and prepare.
Select state game lands have shooting ranges that are open to those with a hunting license or range permit. When using one of these facilities, your license should be displayed to easily identify those contributing to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The majority of state game land ranges do not allow the use of shotguns but offer pistol and rifle ranges.
While rifle ammo is still scarce at big box stores, the independent gun shops in our area are well-stocked with hunting ammo.
In our area, a number of private organizations exist that offer their members a place to go and shoot recreationally. Most of these establishments are known as sportsmen’s clubs, despite having members of both genders. Joining a club in your area will provide a place to go and shoot in addition to a host of other activities and opportunities. Some have fishing ponds that are perfect entertainment for the summer months.