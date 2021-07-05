Antlerless deer license applications will be accepted by county treasurers beginning Monday.
Applications must be sent by mail in the official pink envelope provided with the rules and regulations digest. Hunters may only submit one application for the first, second and third round of unsold licenses. Once over-the-counter antlerless licenses become available on Sept. 13, hunters may apply for more than one license. Hunters are allowed to obtain up to six antlerless deer licenses this year, although many WMUs will be sold out before over-the-counter sales begin.
In our area, WMU 2D saw an increase of 14,000
antlerless licenses to a total of 74,000 offered. WMU 2E was increased by 3,000, making 42,000 licenses allocated for this coming hunting season.
The limited amount of
public hunting ground in these two WMUs creates a nightmare for managing the herd and is largely why such high numbers of tags are allocated. By placing tags in the hands of lots of hunters, there is a better chance that they will be used and help to reduce the herd numbers.
Nonresidents will be able to apply for antlerless licenses beginning July 19, and those with family and friends from out of state should remind them to purchase their
annual hunting license soon so that they have applications and envelopes on hand.
Harvesting antlerless deer helps balance the herd, reduce agricultural damage and feed the hunter and his or her family. The economic benefit by the jobs created for the application process, license revenue and postage certainly has an impact in the state.
Deer movements are becoming more frequent during the afternoon hours as they escape pestering insects. A cool drink and bedding area with better shade for the hottest part of the day trigger these midday movements. Low-lying areas along
waterways are excellent
places to view whitetailed deer, along with a host of other wildlife, during the summer months.
Those who utilize trail cameras are beginning to get a glimpse of what type of buck they may be hunting this fall. Deer grow nearly an inch of antler a day, and the progress of their rack development can be exciting to watch. Providing mineral supplements can help with antler growth and also attract deer; however, the practice must be stopped 30 days prior to hunting the area.
Inspecting your new hunting license will reveal a change in it for this year. In addition to filling out the
carcass tag with a ballpoint pen, a hunter must also notch out the day and month along the edge of the tag. Many states have implemented this cutout system as it all but eliminates the possibility of reusing a tag on another
animal. As always, hunters must report their harvest within 10 days of the
successful hunt.
Attempting to obtain
hunting permission is best done in the next few months as it is much more
comfortable to have a front porch conversation with the landowner. With the
popularity of hunting in this area and cost of property taxes, it is common that
permission is not granted for one reason or another. Thankfully, there are still some folks willing to grant permission to polite hunters who are persistent enough to keep knocking on doors
looking for ground to hunt.
Luckily, there is some
excellent public ground in this area to share with anyone else who has an interest in exploring what it has to offer.