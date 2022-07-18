SPRING CHURCH — Apollo kept its season alive with a 7-4 victory over West Lebanon in the play-in round of the Indiana County League baseball playoffs on Sunday at Apollo-Ridge High School.
Apollo scored all of its runs in the second inning and rode a shutout into the sixth inning. The winners sent 11 batters to the plate in the big inning. Reise Matson cranked out two hits and drove in two runs during the inning, and Jesse Helper, Garret Polka, Tyler Breninghouse, Neil McDermott and Logan Bonnoni also drove in a run apiece in the inning.
Matt Kurdick didn’t drive in a run in the inning, but he finished with a game-high three hits. One of Matson’s hits was a double. Nathan Slapinski also doubled.
Polka handled matters on the mound through six innings. He allowed two runs in the sixth before giving way to McDermott, who surrendered two runs in the seventh before giving way to Bonnoni, who came on to get the save.
Apollo advanced to play at Blairsville, the three-time defending champion, in a best-of-three semifinal series that begins Tuesday.
New Kensington, a new team in the league this season, opens the other semifinals series at Blacklick Valley on Tuesday.
The semifinals continue Thursday, and if necessary, Sunday.
The championship series is slated to begin either Sunday, July 24, or Tuesday, July 26, depending on the length of the semifinal series.