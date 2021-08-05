BLAIRSVILLE — Apollo bounced back in a big way after taking a blowout loss in the opening game of the Indiana County League championship series.
Coming off a 22-3 loss in Tuesday’s series opener, Apollo scored an 11-10 win in Game 2 of the best-of-five series Thursday when Noah Oddis singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and Jesse Iellimo held off the Colts in a marathon pitching performance.
Apollo fell behind 4-1, scored eight runs over the fourth through sixth innings and survived Ben Doak’s grand slam that put Blairsville in position to take a second straight victory.
“I’m just proud of the whole team,” Apollo coach Andy Proch said. “It was not an easy win, but it’s a good feeling at end of the game.”
Iellimo pitched all eight innings, throwing 157 pitches in the process.
“He insisted on staying in there,” Proch said. “He gave it his all. It wasn’t a perfect game or anything like that, but he stuck it out all the way and got the win.”
Blairsville scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to forge a 10-10 tie, and Apollo regained the lead in the top of the eighth. Josh Helper walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on Reise Matson’s base hit and scored on Oddis’ single.
“He was our DH,” Proch said of Oddis. “He came through in the clutch. It was his only hit, but it was a big one.”
Matson finished 5-for-5 with five singles and drove in two runs.
Jake Stackiewicz finished with three hits — two doubles and a triple — and two RBIs. Josh Hepler and Jesse Hepler each stroked a triple, and Remy Monteleone banged out two hits.
“Jake Stackiewicz had just a tremendous game,” Proch said, “and Reise Matson was just on fire. They couldn’t get him out.”
Blairsville’s Bobby Thompson, who hit for the cycle during a 5-for-5 effort in Tuesday’s win, missed Game 2 due to a prior obligation.
Doak hit his grand slam in sixth inning that cut Blairsville’s deficit to one at 9-8. He finished with four hits and four RBIs. He also doubled along with Lou Downey, who went 4-for-5. Tommy Kelly had three hits.
Joe Culler took the loss in relief Kelly, who started, and Matt Bashioum, who relieved.
Game 3 is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Apollo-Ridge High School.
“It feels good right now,” Proch said, “and hopefully this carries over. We just hope to keep going in a positive way down the road now and hopefully things get better. Nobody can predict what will happen in any game.”