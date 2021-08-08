SPRING CHURCH — Apollo moved to the brink of history Sunday afternoon.
Apollo beat Blairsville, 16-6, taking Game 3 of the Indiana County League championship series for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five finals. Apollo has never won the ICL title and now stands one win away from its first.
Game 4 is at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Apollo-Ridge High School.
“It’s been a journey,” longtime Apollo coach Andy Proch said. “In my mind it’s sort of unbelievable. It has happened, so we’re in this position, but it’s not over yet. It’s not over because they are a very, very good team. You have to say it’s still up for grabs. If we win Tuesday, it’s ours, but we have to wait and see.”
Apollo (10-11) dropped Game 1, 22-3, and at that point, it looked like the championship series might turn into a cakewalk for Blairsville (14-6), which is chasing its third straight title after claiming its first with a win over Apollo in the 2019 series.
Unfazed after the opener, Apollo bounced back with an 11-10 win in eight innings in Game 2 and broke a 6-6 tie Sunday with a 10-run sixth inning in Game 3.
The big inning started with Billy Perroz’s double, a walk and an error that loaded the bases. Jake Stackewicz singled to give Apollo a 7-6 lead. Noah Oddis, who knocked in the game-winning run in Game 2, delivered a two-run base hit for a 9-6 lead, and Anthony Sawl singled in a run that made it 10-6.
Perroz, who started the inning, finished off the Colts, smacking a grand slam for a 14-6 advantage.
Ryan Pallone followed with an RBI triple and Stackewicz drove in another run to make it 14-6.
Perroz, who came on to pitch in the top of the sixth with the score tied, nailed down the win in the seventh. He struck out two in relief of starter Remy Monteleone.
Monteleone, who didn’t escape the third inning in Game 1, made it into the sixth this time.
“Hats off to our starter, too,” Proch said. “He was in that 22-3 game and didn’t survive very long. We were a little skeptical about having him start, but he did quite well. When he left it was tied, so hats off to him for giving it his best.”
Tyler Bradley started for Blairsville and allowed five runs in 31/3 innings. Brandon McCormick came on and yielded 11 runs, only three of which were earned due to five Blairsville errors.
“It was amazing,” Proch said of the late outburst. “I could not believe it. We did have other chances during the game but couldn’t put enough runs across. That sixth inning, I don’t know where all that came from. The biggest blow came when Billy hit that grand slam. That eased the pressure on us.”
Perroz went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Stackewicz finished 4-for-5 with three RBis an d three runs scored. Pallone and Sawl each cranked out three hits and combined for three RBIs, and Oddis banged out two hits and drove in three runs. Josh Hepler knocked in two runs.
“I can’t say enough about this whole team,” Proch said. “They never gave up, up and down the lineup. The guys really came through big-time for us and made some good defensive plays, too.”
Apollo committed only one error.
“Josh Hepler was in center and ran one down,” Proch said. “He was close to the fence, and after he caught it, he said his glove touched the top of the fence. We’ve had plays like that. These guys really play hard, real hard.
“I have to take my hat off to George Gallo, too. He’s our manager, and he’s a heck of a guy and a really good manager. I can’t say enough about him, and it’s been a great pleasure working with him.”
Jordan Truscott hit a two-run home run and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Blairsville. Joe Culler had two hits and an RBI.