The visitors cut into the deficit with three runs in the second but trailed 5-3 before beginning to mount a rally while Jesse Hepler provided stellar relief from the mound.
Hepler took over in fourth inning and allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 11.
After scoring once in the sixth, Apollo tied the game in the top of the seventh on Craig Ardelean’s RBI single.
Apollo erupted for four runs in the eighth, with Anthony Saul, Jessie Wiley and Anthony Mangee driving in runs.
Saul finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Jacob Pochiba and Ardelean had two hits apiece. Mangee tripled, and Pichoba doubled.
Apollo improved to 2-5, with its other win coming over once-beaten West Lebanon. The teams play at West Lebanon on Tuesday.
BOWMAN COIN COLLECTOR’S 2, BLAIRSVILLE 1: Bowman’s scored two runs in the first inning and its pitchers made them stand up against the defending ICL champion in an interleague game.
Bowman’s pitchers allowed only four hits and the lone run in the seventh inning after a walk and base hit set up Bobby Thompson’s RBI groundout, which preceded the final out of the game with the tying run stranded at third.
No other details were available.
Blairsville (4-3) plays at West Lebanon on Thursday.
WEST LEBANON 7, SPAGHETTI BENDERS 3: ICL-leading West Lebanon improved to 6-1 with a victory in an interleague game.
No details were available.