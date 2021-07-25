Apollo split a doubleheader with Blacklick Valley in Indiana County League baseball action Saturday.
Apollo dropped the first game, 3-2, but took the second, 8-5. Both games were prearranged five-innings affairs.
With the second game tied at 5 in the fifth, Apollo’s Joe Rice singled in two runs to put Apollo in the lead. Josh Hepler drove in the third run of the inning with a fielder’s choice.
Bill Perroz tripled in a run in the first inning and knocked in another run in the third. Garret Polka, the hard-luck loser in the first game, also had an RBI.
Remy Monteleone picked up the win, striking out six and walking four. He yielded only three hits.
In the first game, Perroz drove in both Apollo runs in the opening inning.
Blacklick Valley scored lone runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Erik Napolitano posted the win, striking out eight without issuing a walk and surrendering only four hits.
Both teams are 6-9 and awaiting word on the playoffs, which were scheduled to begin Tuesday. However, all four teams in the league have makeup games to play.