Apollo swept a pair of games in Indiana County League/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters interleague play on Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Apollo, of the ICL, opened the day with a 7-4 win over Brunzies. Apollo jumped out to a 7-1 lead after 3½ innings.
Reise Matson and Jesse Iellimo each drove in two runs for Apollo. Ryan Pallone doubled in a run, and Josh Hepler and Craig Ardelean also drove in a run apiece. Jesse Hepler doubled.
Garret Polka posted the win with a complete-game effort, holding Brunzies to one run through the first six innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Apollo followed with a 3-2 win over Bob’s Pizza.
Apollo scored all three runs on home runs, with Polka smacking a solo shot in the first and Anthony Sawl cranking out a two-run blast in the fifth.
Remy Monteleone pitched 51/3 innings and picked up the win. He did not yield a run, struck out seven and walked five. Jesse Hepler, the third Apollo pitcher, came on to notch the save.
Apollo (4-7) plays at West Lebanon on Thursday.