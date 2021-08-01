WEST LEBANON — Apollo knocked out the regular-season champion and advanced to the Indiana County League championship series on Sunday.
Apollo beat West Lebanon, 12-11 in eight innings, to take the best-of-three semifinal series, two games to one. Apollo (8-10) advanced to face Blairsville (13-4), the two-time defending champion, in a best-of-five series that begins Tuesday at Blairsville’s WyoTech Park. Blairsville ousted Blacklick Valley in a sweep of a best-of-three series.
The championship series is scheduled with breaks between games. The series begins with Games 1 and 2 at Blairsville on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Games 3 and 4 — if a fourth game is necessary — at Apollo on Sunday and the following Tuesday. A fifth game, if necessary, is set at Blairsville.
“We seem to have a problem winning against them,” Apollo coach Andy Prah said, “but I guess if we get the right players there and our pitching is good, we should be OK. I can’t predict anything in this one. They’re always been tough with us.”
In Sunday’s decisive game, Apollo scored four runs in the first inning, and West Lebanon answered with four in the bottom of the inning, with Brady Yard smacking a three-run home run.
West Lebanon took a 5-4 lead in the second before Apollo put up a 3-spot for a 7-5 lead in the fourth. Each team scored once in the fifth before West Lebanon tallied three runs in the sixth to take a 9-8 advantage.
Apollo scored twice in the seventh for a 10-9 edge, and West Lebanon forged a 10-10 tie with a run in the bottom of the inning.
In the eighth, Apollo took a 12-10 lead on RBIs by Remy Monteleone and Garret Polka.
West Lebanon scored once in the bottom of the inning to set the final.
Apollo cranked out 22 hits, with Shawn Demharter, Polka and Anthony Sawl stroking four apiece. Two of Demharter’s hits were doubles.
Monteleone and Reise Matson smacked three hits each. Polka and Matson drove in four runs each, and Monteleone knocked in two runs. Noah Oddis had two hits and two RBIs. Polka tripled and Matson doubled.
Jesse Iellimo pitched seven innings for Apollo and picked up the win. He struck out nine and walked three.
Monteleone picked up the save despite allowing a run in the eighth.
“It’s a great, great feeling,” Prah said. “It was great to go out there and win this one. It’s a big win for us, and everyone was very excited and very high.”
“We never gave up in these games. This one was a see-saw game, and we kept battling and battling and finally ended up winning it in the eighth.”