WEST LEBANON — Apollo scored five runs in the first inning en route to its third straight win, 10-2 at West Lebanon, in an Indiana County League baseball game Thursday.
After grabbing the early lead, Apollo held West Lebanon to lone runs in the first and fifth innings behind pitcher Jesse Iellimo. Iellimo pitched a complete game, striking out five without issuing a walk and scattering seven hits.
Noah Oddis and Ryan Pallone smacked two-run base hits in the first inning, and Reise Matson added a sacrifice fly. Jesse Hepler helped set up the inning with a double.
Pallone finished with three RBIs and Matson had two. Anthony Sawl, Iellimo and Zach Morrill also drove in a run apiece. Garret Palko finished 3-for-3 with a walk and four runs scored.
Devin Fairman suffered the loss.
Apollo (5-7) looks for a fourth straight win this evening against Blairsville at Apollo-Ridge High School.