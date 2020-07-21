The application process for antlerless deer licenses is underway. Nonresidents may now apply for their first antlerless tag along with any residents who have yet to apply.
On Aug. 3, unsold licenses will be available for application with yet another round offered Aug. 17.
Hunters who play their cards right during the application process may obtain up to three antlerless deer tags. The deer population in our area appears healthy and hunters have a lot to look forward to.
The archery season for deer and bear has been extended by a week, allowing more opportunity at filling a tag or two. In addition to ordering licenses, a hunter would be wise to take an inventory of equipment sooner rather than later.
I myself will need to obtain a dozen arrows before the archery season begins. Oiling any moving parts on a treestand now will allow foreign odors to dissipate while still protecting the equipment.
Young hunters ages 7 and up, may now apply for their own antlerless deer license in addition to obtaining a hunting license with their own big game tags. The mentored youth hunting program largely will remain the same, other than youths now eligible for their own tags. Spending time afield with youth hunters is enjoyable and important in promoting outdoor pursuits for years to come.
With many camps and conventions canceled because of COVID, parents and mentors should consider creating their own outdoor escape for youngsters. Pitching a tent and building a campfire is an adventure and the destination is often irrelevant.
Plenty of unique habitats exist within an hour’s drive of our area and can create a memorable outdoor adventure.
Over the weekend it was evident that anglers were looking to beat the heat by spending the day on the water.
A trip to Lake Erie for some walleye fishing on Saturday revealed a lot of boats on the road and even more on the water. Our area has a number of lakes and rivers that can provide an exciting adventure without requiring much financial investment.
Boats can be rented at a number of lakes in the area including Yellow Creek Lake. Smaller vessels such as canoes and kayaks have increased in popularity in recent years and allow an on the water experience.
While it is nice to be on the water, fishing the bank from a shaded area is just as relaxing. Despite what I have written in past columns, while over the weekend the boat I was on, I witnessed sunburned anglers and nightcrawlers that spoiled quickly when left out of the cooler. If fish are to be kept for the table, ice should be on hand as you are fishing so they can be immediately iced down.
Our area has an abundance of fish species and there should always be something willing to dip a rod tip.
A fishing trip can allow for social distancing between friends while not eliminating the social aspect of a day on the water.