Opening day of the archery deer season is fast approaching and those planning to enter the woods with an arrow should be in preparation mode.
Ensuring that your bow is accurate and you are confident in your ability will take some shots on target. Prior to the season, hunters should set themselves a maximum yardage at which to take a shot on big game based on their equipment and recent performance. It can take time for a shooter to build up muscle to where the bow may easily be drawn and held. The Bear compound I purchased nearly 10 years ago becomes just a bit harder to draw with each autumn that arrives. Reducing a compound bow’s draw weight can dramatically improve accuracy, and hunters should consider this if their accuracy has slowly eroded over time.
Shooting your bow on target is perhaps the most fun part about archery and is best done year round. If your bow pains you to shoot, decreasing the limb pressure may be the answer. Doing so will change your sighting and should be done by a professional unless the subject has thoroughly been researched.
It does not take a lot of draw weight to kill a deer, and hunters should not feel lessened despite not drawing the same weight they once had.
Sitting stationary in cold weather can often render hunters unable to draw their bows when a deer enters range. Crossbow availability has allowed those limited to draw the required 35-pound weight of either a compound or traditional bow to now enjoy archery season. A number of lifelong archers I know have made the transition to a crossbow in recent years for accuracy and ease.
Regardless of the weapons used, harvesting deer early in the season benefits the habitat, herd and a host of other wildlife. For many years, I would start out the season with the intent of harvesting a doe to build my confidence and fill the freezer. A doe at the start of the season and then another in the late season can allow fresh venison to be enjoyed to its fullest.
Preparation must be done in advance if one plans to harvest deer in warmer weather. Large ice chest coolers work well for cooling cleaned quarters. A commercial processor should be located prior to the shot if that is the plan of the hunter. If one is anxious to enter the woods with his or her bow and willing to travel, some southern state seasons are already open.
Insects and a lack of deer movement are the issues with early-season hunting. On the other hand, thick vegetation lessens the impact of other recreational activities.
Locating deer is not that difficult in our area. However, obtaining permission to hunt them can be complicated. Archery equipment can open some opportunities that otherwise would be out of the question with a firearm. Public areas are at their best in the beginning of the season, before populations are impacted by harvest and hunting pressure.
Lengthy seasons allow ample opportunity for hunters to fill their only antlered tag. With that in mind, many are selective and choose to pass on the opportunity at a shot on a legal buck in hopes of perhaps encountering an older deer.
Much of the information I gain in regard to deer is during the season and often is most relevant as a plan can be made and executed immediately if necessary. History often repeats itself, and if the habitat and food sources remain constant, so too should the deer movement during a specific time of year.
