Opening day of the archery deer season is fast approaching and those planning to enter the woods with an arrow should be in preparation mode.

Ensuring that your bow is accurate and you are confident in your ability will take some shots on target. Prior to the season, hunters should set themselves a maximum yardage at which to take a shot on big game based on their equipment and recent performance. It can take time for a shooter to build up muscle to where the bow may easily be drawn and held. The Bear compound I purchased nearly 10 years ago becomes just a bit harder to draw with each autumn that arrives. Reducing a compound bow’s draw weight can dramatically improve accuracy, and hunters should consider this if their accuracy has slowly eroded over time.