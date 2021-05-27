Maizee Fry versus Justley Sharp. It’s the best rivalry you’ve never heard of.
Two of the best throwers in the greater local area, the friendly rivals headline the local contingent at the PIAA Track and Field Championships this weekend.
A senior, United’s Fry qualified for the state meet in all three throwing events — shot put, discus and javelin — for the second time in her career. She also did so in 2019 as a sophomore.
Meanwhile, Sharp, a Homer-Center sophomore, beat Fry in the discus at the District 6 meet on May 18, and she also qualified in the shot put to set up a showdown between the two friends in both events at the state meet.
They’ve known each other for years and even played softball together despite being in different school districts, and they maintain a friendship to this day.
“Maizee Fry is fantastic competition,” Sharp said. “She’s great. She’s a great person to be around because I always want to work to get better so that I can throw as far as her and do things that she does. It’s great to have competition around.”
“We definitely keep each other on our toes,” Fry said. “I feel like both of us are really good athletes, that we want to always beat each other. And I feel like that friendship is unbreakable. We’re not like, ‘Oh, I hate her for winning today.’ No, we want both of us to do better at the next meet and to improve because we both have that mindset of winning.”
Fry is seeded in the top 10 in all three of her qualifying events. She’s seeded third in the shot put (40-0½), and seventh in the discus (119-10) and javelin (125-2).
Similarly, Sharp is seeded in the top five in both of her events. Her district-winning throw of 124-1 in the discus has her seeded fifth, and she also earned the No. 5 seed in the shot put (39-10).
“I’ve been there to watch maybe four times,” Sharp said, “and I’ve thrown out of the same circles, so I think that it’s going to be nerve-wracking. It’s going to be a big, kind of scary thing. But I’m definitely prepared, I think, as best as I can be prepared, I’m prepared.”
In total, 17 local athletes and three relay teams qualified for the PIAA Championships.
In addition to Fry, Ligonier Valley jumper Tatum Hoffman also qualified in three events on the girls’ side. She’s seeded fourth in the high jump, 16th in the triple jump and 18th in the long jump.
Also qualifying on the girls’ side were Saltsburg senior Makenzie Simpson in the 100; United senior Bailey Popovich in the 200; Marion Center sophomore Reagan Ryen in the 800; and Northern Cambria freshman Ella Miller in the 1,600 and senior Regan Sheredy in the shot put.
The Marion Center girls’ 3,200- and the Saltsburg girls’ 1,600-meter relay teams also qualified.
In Class 3A, Indiana sophomore Abbie Huey qualified in two events. She’s seeded seventh in the 200 dash and 23rd in the 400.
Just like his younger sister, Homer-Center senior Teagan Sharp qualified in the boys’ shot put and discus. He’s seeded fourth in the discus (158-8), but if he can unleash a throw like his season-best of 167-0, he’ll be in contention for a state title.
He’s making his second trip to the state meet, having qualified in 2019 as a sophomore in the discus.
“When I made it two years ago, I had already been there a couple times as a spectator,” he said. “I had a little bit of an idea what to expect, but it was a big change. I knew the crowd was going to be loud, but it was a different mindset as opposed to watching it. … This year definitely, I’m prepared. I’m ready to be back.”
Having struggled with shoulder injuries last year, Teagan Sharp relied heavily on his support system, which he credited for his success.
“I didn’t do this alone. I had all kinds of people helping me,” he said. “I want to firstly thank Tom, Glenn and Brittney from Latrobe Physical Therapy. Back in the fall, I was having trouble with my shoulder. I got that fixed up. Jesse, from Forged in Homer City, which is a gym I’ve been working at for over three years now. … And then my family: my sister, who’s another great competitor; my mom, who’s always supportive; and my dad, who’s the best coach I could ask for.”
Joining Teagan Sharp from the Heritage Conference on the Class 2A boys’ side are Purchase Line’s Brady Syster in the 400 and Northern Cambria’s Tyler Bearer in the 100. Apollo-Ridge’s Greg Klingensmith qualified in the discus, and Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins qualified in the javelin.
In the boys’ Class 3A field, Indiana’s Joel Beckwith qualified in the 3,200 and freshman Charles Weber qualified in the pole vault.