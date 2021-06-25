BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance’s winning streak came to an abrupt end against Armstrong at WyoTech Park in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Fives came up wild for Armstrong, which pushed across that number of runs in the first, third and fifth innings in a 15-1 victory that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Kovacik Insurance (10-6) had won eight straight games and 10 of 11 overall and was playing at home for a chance to move into first place ahead of Armstrong (11-4-1).
Hayden Brink pitched the first four innings for Armstrong, allowing three hits and the lone run in the opening inning. He struck out nine and walked three.
Ryan Waugaman pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Kovacik Insurance hurt itself by committing eight errors that led to seven unearned runs. The Giants also issued seven walks.
Tom Scheeren cranked out two hits and drove in four runs to lead Armstrong, and Logan Badac also stroked two hits and drove in three runs. Each doubled. Cole Schrecengost smacked two doubles and drove in a run. Logan Gawlinski also knocked in a run.
Niko Vadala had two of Kovacik Insurance’s three hits. Cole Stuchal had the other.
Cribbs leads S.W. Jack to victory
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jon Cribbs pitched a complete game four-hitter, and S.W. Jack struck late to pull out a 5-2 win over Punxsutawney Post 62 in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Cribbs yielded two unearned runs in the second inning. He struck out seven and walked three.
The Drillers scored lone runs in the third and fourth innings, and Tristan Redinger drew a based-loaded walk in the sixth to put S.W. Jack in the lead. The Drillers scored twice in the inning and tacked on a run in the seventh.
S.W. Jack took advantage of eight hits, 10 walks and two errors. Alex Bauer and Garret Minnick each had two hits, with Bauer stroking a double, and Michael Dolan was credited with the lone RBI.
Logan Moore had two hits for Punxsutawney Post 62. Landon Neal tripled in a run.
Piccirillo comes up short at trials
EUGENE, Ore. — Angel Piccirillo, who starred in cross country and track and field at Homer-Center High School followed by a career at Villanova, did not advance in her event at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Thursday night.
Piccirillo posted a time of 2 minutes, 6.95 seconds in the 800-meter run. She finished well off her qualifying time of 2:01.51, which she posted on June 11 in Coatesville.
Twelve runners advanced to this evening’s semifinals. Chanelle Price posted the best time in Thursday’s five heats at 1:59.86.
A 2012 Homer-Center graduate, she won 10 state championships and twice won the mile at the prestigious Penn Relays.